UK police brace for more far-right protests as government warns of tough response





LONDON (AP) Several suspects arrested in violent protests following the stabbing deaths of three children in northwest England appeared in court Friday, with officials bracing for more clashes sparked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's condemnation and condemnation of far-right hate.

Starmer has pledged to put an end to the chaos and said he would give police across England more resources to stop law and order collapsing on our streets.

Online protests with slogans such as “Enough is enough”, “Save our children” and “Stop the boats” are planned for the next few days in cities including Sunderland, Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester.

John Woodcock, the British government's adviser on political violence and disorder, said there had been an organised and coordinated attempt to spread violence.

He told the BBC that some on the far right were interested in this and wanted to make similar things happen in cities across Britain.

The attack on children attending a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class on Monday shocked a country where knife crime is a long-standing and troubling problem, although mass stabbings are rare.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with murder in connection with the attacks that killed Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, in the north-west English coastal town of Southport. He has also been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder of eight children and two adults who were injured.

Starmer visited Southport for the second time this week on Thursday, meeting police, community leaders and residents before visiting the children's hospital where many of the victims are being treated.

His office announced a vague aid package aimed at helping victims and bringing communities closer together, but did not say how that would be accomplished or how it would be funded.

The violent protest in Southport on Tuesday was followed by other demonstrations across the country, partly fuelled by online misinformation that the attacker was Muslim and an immigrant. Rudakubana was born in Britain to Rwandan parents and lived near the scene of the attack.

In Britain, it is customary not to name suspects under the age of 18, but Judge Andrew Mennery ordered that Rudakubana's identity be revealed, partly to stop the spread of misinformation.

Far-right protesters have staged several violent demonstrations in response to the attacks, clashing with police outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday and throwing beer cans, bottles and flares near the prime minister's office in London the following day.

Muslim Council of Britain general secretary Zara Mohammed said violence following the Southport attack had left Muslim communities on edge and hundreds of mosques across the country were beefing up security.

Muslim, Jewish and Christian leaders gathered at the Southport Mosque to pledge to unite against all forms of hate and extremism in our country.

Merseyside Police, which covers Southport, said it had so far arrested seven people and sent in a team of experts to review hundreds of hours of footage to identify those involved.

“If you're involved in an incident like this, officers are going to be knocking on your door,” said Detective Chief Tony Roberts.

Police officers were attacked with bottles and eggs in the town of Hartlepool, northeast England, on Wednesday.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance, including an 11-year-old boy accused of setting fire to a police car. A 13-year-old boy and a woman have also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Five of those arrested were remanded in custody after appearing at Teesside Magistrates Court on suspicion of violent disorder. Two others admitted their involvement in the disorder and were bailed until sentencing next month.

Ryan Sears, who prosecutors say was bitten by a police dog after repeatedly trying to push back a line of police officers, broke down in tears during the trial.

Outside court, Sears, who worked at McDonald's, denied any involvement, although he admitted it in court.

Sheers said they had nothing to do with anything. We didn't destroy the village.

The prime minister told a news conference on Thursday that street violence was clearly fuelled by far-right hate, and announced a program to help police better share intelligence between agencies and make arrests more quickly.

This is orchestrated and deliberate, Starmer said. This is not a protest that has gotten out of control. This is a group of individuals who are completely resorting to violence.

Starmer said his so-called national violent disorder programme would allow police to move through communities like marauding rioters, using facial recognition technology to identify criminals and criminal behaviour orders, often issued to football hooligans, to prevent them from going to certain places or associating with each other.

Starmer placed some responsibility on social media companies but did not announce any measures to address the problem, saying there must be a balance between the value they provide and the threat they pose.

Violent disorder is clearly promoted online, and that is a crime. It happens in your building, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/uk-protests-far-right-children-stabbed-police-5929ca5b0514dee578e29764b8961036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos