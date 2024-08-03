Far-right violence against Britain's small Muslim community has set a worrying precedent for all ethnic minorities.





The past shows that racism can only be defeated if we all stand together. A mob throws bricks at Southport police after online rumours that the alleged murderer of three young girls was a recent immigrant and a target of MI6 surveillance. Getty Images photo

A young South Asian man was walking alone on a seemingly ordinary British street when he was suddenly punched hard in the face. Onlookers cheered, laughed and chanted racial slurs. One man shouted as the Pakistani man was hit and bystanders began smashing windows of small businesses and kicking down front doors. Similar scenes had unfolded elsewhere the day before, when headline-grabbing riots had left a mosque bricked up and the garden walls of nearby homes torn down, turning them into missiles to be hurled at police and local residents.

These are not stories from the 1970s. These are all too recent events in Hartlepool, County Durham, Merseyside and Southport. The last week of July 2024 will be remembered for the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport and the violent riots that followed. Driven by online misinformation about the identity of the suspect, who is now known to be non-Muslim, the Muslim community was vilified, harassed and assaulted, and mosques across the country were threatened.

The far right has been mobilised by social media provocateurs, some in the conservative press and politicians including Reform Party leader Nigel Farage. There are now reports of further rallies being planned in Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Bristol, Belfast and Hull, with some organisers urging protesters to gather outside Muslim places of worship.

The most serious impact so far has been felt in northern cities with small Muslim communities. This represents a dangerous shift from the far-right’s strategy of concentrating its supporters in big cities. Targeting small towns serves a common purpose for racist groups. First, it can make the movement appear much larger and more powerful than it actually is, especially when outside agitators are brought in to swell the numbers.

Secondly, by successfully threatening an entire community, it encourages supporters and sets a precedent for larger or more random attacks elsewhere. As a result, not only Muslims in that community but minorities everywhere are increasingly vulnerable. For example, the South Asian man in Hartlepool was not asked what he believed before he was assaulted.

As a nation and community, we have seen similar scenes before. Many of the streets in my hometown of Luton, Bedfordshire, were once off-limits to my father’s generation. In the 1970s and 1980s, local racist gangs attempted to terrorize people of colour.

Now, as then, racist violence does not occur in a vacuum. Front-page headlines about an immigrant invasion and the inflammatory rhetoric of mainstream politicians like then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, warning that Britain could be overrun by people of other cultures, created a toxic atmosphere in which far-right groups like the National Front (NF) and the British National Party (BNP) thrived.

The parallels with today are all too obvious. Since hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters – Muslims, people of other faiths and atheists – began marching in solidarity with the Gazans, fears have been raised that Britain is being taken over by Islamists. Former Home Secretary Suela Braverman led the peaceful demonstrations in late October, calling them hate demonstrators. Former Conservative MP Lee Anderson added that London Mayor Sadiq Khan is being manipulated by Islamists. More recently, Reform Party leader Nigel Farage said British Muslims do not subscribe to British values.

Even Labour figures have joined in, making outrageous generalisations about peaceful protesters and those who supported independent candidates in the recent general election.

Instead of engaging directly with British Muslims and listening to their concerns, many news reports have implied that the community is only interested in events abroad. Such narratives of divided loyalties and irreconcilable differences have naturally been adopted by the far right. In November 2023, Islamophobic hate crimes were reported to have risen by 600%. Yet our politicians seem reluctant to acknowledge that Islamophobia is real, much less to do anything to address it.

In Luton, people of my father’s generation know what prejudice can do. Their efforts to fight racism have helped my generation take a more assertive stance. Despite being the home of the anti-Islam British Defence League (EDL), there are plenty of people ready to fight the threat of racism, regardless of race or creed.

Now, people living in areas with similarly sized Muslim communities, such as Bradford, Birmingham and East London, generally feel relatively safe. But that comfort can breed complacency. Those most anxious about the rise of the far right live in areas with much smaller Muslim communities. According to the 2021 census, Muslims make up just 1.3% of Hartlepool’s population. During the riots, a young man from the town contacted me on Twitter.

He said most communities have held their own by staying at the end of the street as a group. It's a worrying time to be a person of color in this town.”

The history of the NF, BNP and EDL all shows that the far right has been defeated when communities have come together to oppose it. Such groups claim to speak for the white working class, but have been resolutely rejected time and time again by precisely those who do. Now, in an age of ever-more widespread online rhetoric, we need to come together in the same way.

In Liverpool, the far right is set to target Britain's oldest Muslim place of worship, the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque, which was founded by a British convert to Islam on Friday, August 2, 1889. Imam Adam Kelwick has responded by offering free food, drink and peaceful conversation inside the mosque. In Hartlepool, more than 10,000 locals of various faiths have gathered to support the local mosque since the riots.

In a time of growing anxiety and concern, these actions offer hope and show that our society is strong and resilient enough to overcome those who seek to divide us.

