US sends aircraft carrier, warships and fighter squadron to Middle East as region braces for Iranian retaliation

The United States is sending an additional carrier strike group, fighter squadron and warships to the Middle East as the region braces for an Iranian response to the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran earlier this week.

It may be the largest movement of U.S. forces into the region since the early days of the Gaza war, when the Pentagon sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East in a very public warning to regional militant groups not to expand the fighting.

“We have heard loud and clear from the Supreme Leader that he intends to avenge the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran and that Hamas wants to carry out another attack on Israel,” John Kirby, the National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, told CNN. “We can’t just assume that we will potentially be the victims of such an attack as well. So we need to make sure that we have the right resources and capabilities in the region.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Oman, according to a statement from Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

Destroyers and cruisers equipped with ballistic missile defense systems will also be sent to the Middle East and the Mediterranean. The statement did not specify which warships were sent, but two U.S. destroyers participated in intercepting Iranian strikes against Israel in April.

Austin also ordered the deployment of a fighter squadron to the region, Singh said.

The United States already has the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in the region, which is operating with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, capable of evacuating American citizens in Lebanon if ordered to do so.

America's global defense is dynamic, and the Department of Defense maintains the capability to deploy at short notice to meet evolving national security threats, Singh said in the statement.

Iran has vowed to attack Israel over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel has not commented on the killing.

U.S. officials have said the expected Iranian attack could come in the coming days, and the United States is closely monitoring the region for any signs of how it might unfold. Officials have said the attack could be similar to the barrage of ballistic missiles and drones Iran launched against Israel in April, but could also be larger and more complex, coordinated with Iranian proxies in the region.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hinted that a coordinated attack on Israel could be in the works after Israel assassinated one of the Iran-backed group's commanders in Beirut less than 24 hours before Haniyeh's killing.

Because they have picked a fight with everyone, they do not know where the answer will come from. The answer will come separately or in a coordinated manner, he said in a speech Thursday.

This story has been updated with additional details.

