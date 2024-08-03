US Sanctions Have Devastated Venezuela. How Does This Help Democracy?





President Nicolás Maduro appears determined to survive Venezuela's latest elections.

The opposition had high hopes when former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia replaced Mara Corina Machado at the last minute, who had been unable to run, but the Venezuelan government's electoral authority declared Maduro's victory, with a margin of 51.21% to 44.2%. Denouncing fraudulent results, the opposition declared its own victory, bringing Venezuela to the brink of a political crisis.

Washington immediately seized on the disputed election. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the government to produce an audit of the vote, then issued a statement Thursday declaring the opposition victorious and calling for a respectful and peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people. Prominent members of Congress, such as Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, are already making the rounds in the media to praise the Biden administration’s actions in support of democracy in Venezuela.

However, in light of Maduro’s declared victory and the chaotic aftermath of the disputed election, the case that U.S. policy worked in Venezuela is tenuous. Instead, Washington adopted a policy of intense sanctions implemented under President Donald Trump and largely continued by President Joe Biden to pressure the population to force Maduro out of power. That goal has yet to be achieved, although it has devastated the country’s economy, killing tens of thousands of Venezuelans and forcing millions more to flee, fueling the migrant crisis at the U.S. border in the process.

How can we blame asylum seekers fleeing despair and poverty if we contribute to the despair and poverty they are trying to escape? Texas Democratic Rep. Greg Casar told The Intercept. Ultimately, what we’ve seen in practice is that we don’t get the freedom of the press, the free and fair elections, and the transparency that we ask for. What we end up getting is ordinary people getting even hungrier.

Casar added that the U.S. approach to sanctions means we are condemning ourselves to continue strangling the economies of other nations. We are hurting the people of those countries, he said, and it ends up hurting us too because we are all interconnected.

As the Washington Post recently reported, U.S. sectoral sanctions against Venezuela’s oil industry have contributed to one of the deepest economic contractions ever recorded in peacetime, far worse than the Great Depression. As a result, more than 7 million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country, triggering the largest migration crisis in the Western Hemisphere.

The Biden administration temporarily eased sanctions, easing restrictions to allow Venezuela to export more oil and gas, in exchange for a promise of free and fair elections. In April, Biden reimposed broader sanctions, while allowing licenses to be granted on a case-by-case basis.

“Without the sanctions, Venezuela would have had a major economic crisis in the last decade, but it would have been more like other major economic crises in Latin America and even those that have occurred in the country’s history,” said Francisco Rodríguez, a Venezuelan economist and professor who previously served as head of the economic and financial council of the Venezuelan National Assembly. “It would not have been like what we have seen.”

US President Donald Trump, known for his anti-migrant stance, approved the sanctions against Venezuela, decided by John Bolton, despite warnings from several US and Latin American officials in the White House, who believed that the region would not be able to handle the migratory wave that would follow. Today, Venezuelans constitute one of the largest groups of migrants on the southern border and in transit through Central America (due to the additional sanctions imposed by Trump and maintained by Biden, in addition to the infamous embargo, the number of migrants from Cuba has also increased). On Wednesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on the Biden administration to end this anti-human measure, adding that the sanctions only worsen hunger and violence.

Sanctions have become an increasingly popular tool of U.S. foreign policy because they are perceived as less harmful than open or proxy warfare. United Nations experts have argued that such coercive measures amount to economic warfare and that civilians affected by sanctions deserve the same protections afforded by the Geneva Conventions to those at war.

Venezuela provides a prime example of how sanctions play a key role in U.S. regime change strategies. The prevailing view is that citizens living in a context of economic decline are more likely to blame their own leaders whose failures they can see than economic analyses showing the impact of sanctions imposed by a foreign power on GDP. This strategy was succinctly articulated in a 1960 State Department cable regarding the purpose of the Cuba embargo:

If such a policy is adopted, it should be the result of a positive decision which would call for a line of action which, while being as adroit and discreet as possible, would make the greatest possible progress in withholding money and supplies from Cuba, in lowering monetary and real wages, in causing hunger, despair, and the overthrow of the government.

The State Department argued that the only way to alienate domestic support for Fidel Castro was to create disenchantment and disaffection based on economic dissatisfaction and hardship.

This is also true for Maduro, who campaigned directly against U.S. sanctions but has seen years of economic hardship erode the overall level of support for his government.

Venezuelan opposition leaders, on the other hand, are well aware that economic sanctions benefit them electorally, as long as they do not simply make statements that endorse the collective punishment of their own citizens by the United States. In an interview in June, González Urrutia falsely claimed that the sectoral sanctions imposed by the United States on a large part of the Venezuelan economy are not directed against the country but simply target government officials. Corina Machado, the conservative activist who leads the opposition, has also falsely claimed that Maduro is solely responsible for the economic crisis.

As Venezuela saw protests in the wake of the vote, Rodríguez argued that the influence of U.S. sanctions could harden both Maduro and the opposition. The government is also intransigent, of course, but I think that makes reaching an agreement much more difficult because the opposition sees itself as backed by the United States, Rodríguez said.

Political leaders may be tempted to escalate sanctions on Venezuela in the coming weeks as Maduro digs in, hoping that it will bring about the change they seek. But when asked whether U.S. sanctions ultimately distort the democratic process in other countries, Casar acknowledges that it gets very complicated, and it’s hard to see where it’s going.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theintercept.com/2024/08/02/venezuela-election-maduro-us-sanctions-democracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos