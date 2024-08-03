UK riots and protests live: Far-right and anti-racist protesters clash in Manchester and Leeds, with fears of increased violence





Southport knife attack suspect arrives at Liverpool court charged with child murder

Far-right protesters clashed with counter-protesters in Manchester today, as Britain braces for more violent scenes in major cities.

Dozens of far-right protesters marched into a northern city, chanting Tommy Robinson slogans and giving Nazi salutes. Witnesses reported the anti-racism demonstrations, which numbered in the hundreds, were far smaller than the protesters.

It comes as several counter-protests are planned across the country in response to far-right demonstrations taking place in 35 towns and cities this weekend.

Eight people were arrested on Friday amid violent chaos as far-right rioters set fire to a Sunderland police station and surrounded a mosque.

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and trespassing following the Sunderland riots, while three police officers have been taken to hospital.

The protests follow misinformation spreading on social media about a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday that left three children dead.

Sir Keir Starmer has placed the police force under state of emergency, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned that criminals who attack police will pay a price for their violence and assault.

Key PointsLatest Update 1722688758Priest says gravestones were targeted in Sunderland to make weapons

A priest at Sunderland Cathedral said thugs who tried to smash gravestones and use them as missiles amid chaos in the city had committed a desecrated act.

Pastor Jackie Tyson reported that a colleague saw teenagers in the cathedral cemetery, near where a car had overturned and caught fire and where police had attacked it with a fire extinguisher.

She said: They were trying to destroy one of the tombs in the cathedral.

My colleague and his friend saw them and chased them away. Then they locked the gate to prevent anyone else from entering the cemetery.

Touching someone's gravestone is an act of desecration. It is also a gross lack of common sense. Have you ever picked up a gravestone?

Albert Toth3 Aug 2024 13:39

1722688450South Yorkshire Mayor: 'Violence is not protest'

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Cophard has condemned the violent protests that followed the Southport knife attack.

Violence is not protest. Hatred has no place in South Yorkshire. He said in a post on X.

Mr Coppard added: “This week we have seen the tragic consequences of the attack in Southport lead to isolated explosions of violence and hatred across the country.

I know that violence is horrifying and shocking to most people in South Yorkshire, who want to live side by side with their neighbours and friends, regardless of their faith, race or background.

Please keep in touch over the coming days to let anyone who may be worried know that we are looking after each other in South Yorkshire.

That's what we've always done and will continue to do in the face of those who desperately want to divide our communities.

Jabed AhmedAugust 3, 2024 1:34 PM

1722688250 Arrests made as clashes continue in Belfast

Clashes between anti-immigrant and anti-racist protesters continue in Belfast city

The two groups exchanged insults and a small number of firecrackers and other missiles were thrown.

Police Land Rovers and riot gear were used to separate the two groups.

Police were seen arresting a man before he was taken away in a PSNI vehicle.

Albert Toth3 Aug 2024 13:30

1722687587More of us: Counter-protesters outnumber far-right in Leeds

Just before 1pm, two groups of protesters exchanged insults and accusations in Leeds city

About 150 people carried St George flags and chanted “You are not British any more” and “Muslims get off our streets outside the city's central library and art gallery.”

But they were overwhelmingly outnumbered by hundreds of protesters in our streets chanting Nazi garbage.

Many of them waved Palestinian flags in the sunlight and chanted, “There are far, far more than us.”

The two groups set up barriers about 20 meters apart, with about 20 police officers deployed between them.

Similar scenes unfolded in Manchester and Belfast, where counter-protesters reportedly outnumbered far-right demonstrators.

Jabed AhmedAugust 3, 2024 1:19 PM

1722687363 Photo: Protesters in Leeds (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Jabed AhmedAugust 3, 2024 1:16 PM

1722687278Arrests after violence outside immigrant detention hotel

Two men have been arrested after protesters threw objects and chanted racist abuse at a demonstration outside a hotel housing migrants in Aldershot.

Hampshire Police said a small group of about 200 people gathered outside the Potters International Hotel were involved in the chaos on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old man from Farnborough and a 60-year-old man from Farnham were both arrested on suspicion of assault and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words to incite racial hatred.

Albert Toth3 Aug 2024 13:14

1722686967 Dozens of residents join clean-up effort in Sunderland

Residents are being sent into a clean-up operation after far-right protesters took to the streets of Sunderland to riot again following the Southport stabbing.

A fire broke out at a former police station on Friday night. Footage has emerged showing flames shooting out of the supposedly closed Sunderland Central Police Station building, with several men wearing balaclavas surrounding the building.

Beer cans and bricks were thrown at riot police outside the mosque, and a public information office was set on fire.

(offer)

Jabed AhmedAugust 3, 2024 1:09 PM

1722686597 Northern Ireland prepares for more protests after Belfast riots

Police in Northern Ireland said they were aware of a number of planned protests across the region.

A spokesperson said: “The PSNI is aware of a number of protests planned across Northern Ireland today and will be attending them to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Police will remain in the area and continue to monitor the situation.

The statement came after clashes between far-right and counter-protesters sent tensions into the streets of Belfast, with police deployed in riot gear.

Albert Toth3 Aug 2024 13:03

1722686256RMT union leader Mick Lynch addresses protesters in Belfast

RMT union leader Mick Lynch speaks at an anti-Islamophobia rally in Belfast.

“We refuse to be divided and we will not allow these people to come in between us and make us hate each other,” he said.

Because we are working people, we love each other and will see it through to the end.

The crowd cheered at his words.

Jabed Ahmed3 Aug 2024 12:57

1722685697 Photo: Police stand guard as they block anti-racism protesters in Manchester (REUTERS)

Javed Ahmed3 Aug 2024 12:48

