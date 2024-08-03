US hiring fell sharply in July, a setback for the economy





WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy suffered an unexpected setback in July, with hiring falling sharply and the unemployment rate rising for the fourth straight month as rising interest rates took a toll on businesses and households.

Employers added just 114,000 jobs in July, 35% fewer than expected, and unemployment, now at 4.3%, is the highest since October 2021, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Things are deteriorating quickly, said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

The sharp drop in hiring in the United States has shaken financial markets around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 610 points, or 1.5%. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%.

The strength of the U.S. economy has been a key driver of global economic growth, and the U.S. jobs market has been the fuel, giving Americans the confidence and financial means to keep spending.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3% in July, crossing a line that has historically signaled a recession, though economists say that indicator is likely unreliable in the post-pandemic economy.

Hurricane Beryl, which battered the Texas economy last month, may have disrupted hiring. ZipRecruiters’ Pollak noted that employers have cut workers’ hours and implemented temporary layoffs, suggesting they are optimistic that lower rates could change that.

“They're just slowing down hiring and furloughing people,” Pollak said. “They want to get back to business. They see a lot of growth opportunities. They just need rates to be (lower).”

The Federal Reserve said this week it needed more evidence that inflation was moving closer to its 2% target before cutting rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called the U.S. labor market healthy despite calls to cut the central bank's benchmark rate, which is at a 23-year high.

Hourly wages rose just 3.6% from July 2023, the smallest year-over-year increase since May 2021 and another sign that inflation may be moving closer to the Fed's target.

Job gains in July were concentrated in a few sectors. Health care and social assistance companies added 64,000 jobs last month, or 56% of hiring. Restaurants, hotels and bars added nearly 26,000 jobs.

The Labor Department’s revisions, however, shaved 29,000 jobs from May-June payrolls. This year, the economy has generated nearly 203,000 jobs per month, a solid number but down from 251,000 last year, 377,000 in 2022 and a record 604,000 in 2021, as the labor market recovered from pandemic lockdowns.

The economy is weighing heavily on voters’ minds as the November presidential election approaches. Many Americans are unimpressed by three years of strong job growth but exasperated by high prices. Two years after inflation hit its highest level in four decades, price increases have slowed, but consumers are still paying 19% more for goods and services than they did in the spring of 2021.

The so-called Sahm rule, named after the former Fed economist who coined it, Claudia Sahm, states that a recession is almost always already underway if the unemployment rate (based on a three-month moving average) rises by half a percentage point from its lowest level in the past year. The jump to 4.3% in unemployment crosses that threshold.

Yet Sahm, now chief economist at New Century Advisors, said before Friday’s report that this time around, a recession was not imminent even if the Sahm rule were triggered. That’s partly because U.S. jobs numbers have been derailed by an unexpected surge in immigration, much of it illegal, over the past two years.

New arrivals have flooded into the U.S. labor market and eased labor shortages across the economy, but not all have found jobs right away, pushing up unemployment. People who entered the country illegally are also less likely to respond to Labor Department surveys, meaning they may not be counted as having jobs.

The Fed said Wednesday it would likely cut rates in September from its current level of 5.3%. Slowing hiring has prompted economists and Wall Street to call for a half-point cut from the Fed, rather than the traditional quarter-point cut.

Powell downplayed that possibility Wednesday, although he did not rule it out.

For many business owners, a break in borrowing costs couldn't come soon enough.

Chris Maher is CEO of OceanFirst Bank in Red Bank, New Jersey, which works with 20,000 small businesses, from restaurants and hotels to car dealerships. Maher said those businesses have cut back on hiring since Memorial Day because their customers are increasingly cautious.

A Fed rate cut in September could boost businesses like home construction and auto dealerships by reducing the cost of loans, leading to a pickup in hiring, Maher said, but he remains cautious.

At the Barrel Room, a wine bar and restaurant in San Francisco, founder Sarah Trubnick is perplexed by the economic situation. After a wildly busy first three months of 2024, she had high hopes for the rest of the year. But business plummeted over the summer, and she’s not sure why.

She had to lay off four employees and now has 10 in the company she founded in 2011.

“We had been in business for many years,” she said. “So we knew the trends very well and knew when to hire more people and when to expect tough times. And we knew that sometimes we needed to have financial cushion. We had everything set up scientifically. And after COVID, I can’t understand the trends.”

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 1.88 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits the week of July 20, the most since November 2021, a sign that people out of work are likely struggling to find new ones.

Julian Cannon, 34, of New York, lost his job as a journalist at an online publication last December. He applied to hundreds of jobs without success. One company interviewed him eight times for multiple positions, then ended up hiring a candidate who already worked there. “I’m still looking and I’m at a breaking point,” he said.

AP Retail Editor Anne D'Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.

