Southport stabbing incident: UK police brace for more violence

Police in Britain are bracing for more violent riots this weekend after three young girls were stabbed to death on Monday, sparking chaos across the country.

Eight people were arrested and three police officers were injured in the latest violent protests in Sunderland, northeast England, on Friday.

PA media reported that hundreds of rioters threw stones at police, chanted anti-Islamic slogans and attacked a local mosque, a scene police said was completely unacceptable.

The latest clashes come just days after far-right protests erupted in the north-west city of Southport, where a teenage suspect stabbed three girls, aged between six and nine, to death at a dance school event.

The attack was the worst attack on a child in Britain in recent history, and far-right agitators used it to fuel online disinformation and hateful, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim narratives.

The unrest looks set to continue this weekend, with up to 35 protests planned across the UK this weekend, according to anti-racist charity Hope Not Hate, along broad anti-multicultural, anti-Islam and anti-government agendas.

The charity added that incidents will vary in scale and nature, and while some may not actually occur, others have the potential to escalate into violence.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday, Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said police chiefs had agreed to increase staffing at weekends.

We will have a surge response capacity through information, briefings, and resources in our communities.

The Muslim Council of Britain has urged mosques to be vigilant and tighten security measures after shocking scenes of mob attacks on mosques in Southport and Hartlepool, the group said in a statement on Friday.

“Given reports that more protests are planned, we urge communities to be more vigilant and strengthen security measures,” said Zara Mohammed, the council’s secretary-general.

Footage of the Sunderland protests circulating on social media shows a local police station burning and large crowds holding anti-immigrant placards.

“The shocking scenes witnessed in Sunderland this evening are completely unacceptable,” Chief Constable Barron said.

I want to make it clear that the disorder, violence and harm that has occurred so far will never be tolerated.

The local fire department told CNN that six fire trucks were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a building fire in the city center.

Earlier this week police said they believed crowds in Southport had taken to the streets following unconfirmed reports suggesting the identity of a suspect in a teenage stabbing.

The 17-year-old appeared at Liverpool Local Court on Thursday, where he was named as Axel Rudakubana after a judge lifted reporting restrictions that usually apply to minors.

He was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police said the suspect was born in Wales and lived in a nearby town, Reuters reported.

Louise Atkinson, Labour MP for Sunderland Central, said she was shocked by the scenes of destruction in the city on Friday.

“Our city is not represented by a small minority of people who are causing problems,” Atkinson added, pledging full support for police in their efforts to address criminal assaults and protect all of the city’s communities.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned in a post on X on Friday that criminals who instigate chaos will pay a price for their violence and assault.

The police have the full support of the government to take the strongest possible action and to confront them with the full force of the law. They do not represent Britain, she said.

