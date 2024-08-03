Watch highlights from day 7 of the 2024 Olympics as USA wins 6 medals – NBC10 Philadelphia





Team USA became the first country to reach the 40-medal mark on Day 7 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, the United States had six podium finishes in six different sports, bringing it to an Olympic record 43 medals. The medals were won in archery, equestrian, sailing, shooting, swimming and track and field.

The Americans, meanwhile, still have just nine gold medals after not winning an Olympic title through day seven. China leads with 13 gold medals, while Australia and France have 11 each. Great Britain is tied for fourth with the United States.

Here's a look back at the United States' medal performances and other notable moments from day seven of the Games:

Grant Fisher wins historic 10,000m bronze

On the 25th and final lap, Team USA's Grant Fisher finished third in the men's 10,000m race. The 27-year-old overcame a mid-race misstep to finish in 26:43.46, narrowly beaten by silver medalist Berihu Aregawi (26:43.44) of Ethiopia. Defending silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda set an Olympic record of 26:43.14 to win the race.

After finishing fifth at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020 Games, Fisher became the second American in the last 56 years to medal in the event, earning his first Olympic medal.

Regan Smith wins third silver medal at 2024 Olympics

Regan Smith won another silver medal in Paris, this time in the women's 200m backstroke. Smith, who had already won medals in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly, finished second to Australia's Kaylee McKeown in a time of 2:04.26. McKeown, the reigning Olympic champion, repeated in 2:03.73.

Smith's three medals in Paris give him six Olympic medals, five silver and one bronze, for his career.

USA wins another silver medal in equestrian team show jumping

The U.S. team won its first equestrian medal of the Paris Games with a third consecutive silver in show jumping. Karl Cook, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward had four penalty points, finishing behind gold medalist Great Britain's two penalties.

It is Ward's fifth Olympic medal, Kraut's third and Cook's first.

Sagen Maddalena bursts onto the rifle podium

Sagen Maddalena reached the Olympic podium for the first time in history, finishing second in the women's three-position rifle event. The Woodland, Calif., native scored 463.0 points to take silver behind Switzerland's Chiara Leone (464.4).

Maddalena had already placed fifth in the event at the Tokyo Games and had finished one place off the air rifle podium earlier at the Paris Games.

USA reaches archery podium for first time since 2016

Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold teamed up to win Team USA's first archery medal since 2016. The United States took bronze from India with a 6-2 victory.

Ellison, 35, became the most decorated American archer in Olympic history by winning his fourth medal. It was the first Olympic medal for the 20-year-old Kaufhold.

USA wins first sailing medal since 2016

The U.S. team also ended a medal drought in sailing, with Ian Barrows and Hans Henken teaming up to win bronze in the men's single sculls. Making their Olympic debuts, Barrows and Henken scored 88 points to win the U.S.'s first sailing medal since 2016.

Spain won the event, which uses a low-point scoring system, with 70 points and New Zealand took silver with 82 points.

Xander Schauffele tied for lead after two rounds of men's golf

Defending American gold medalist Xander Schauffele moved from second to tied for first in the second round of the men's golf tournament. The two-time major champion followed up his first-round score of 65 (under 6) with a second-round score of 66 (under 5).

At 11 under par, Schauffele is tied for the lead with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who held a two-shot lead over Schauffele heading into the second round, and Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 7 under par on Friday. Spaniard Jon Rahm is in fourth at 9 under par.

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler is tied for 10th at 6 under par and Collin Morikawa is tied for 19th at 4 under par.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes strong Olympic debut

Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson made her Olympic debut by winning her heat of the women's 100m and advancing to the semifinals on Saturday.

Team USA star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson got off to a flying start in Paris for her much-anticipated Olympic debut. Richardson, who was unable to compete at the Tokyo Games due to a marijuana suspension, won her heat of the women's 100m with a time of 10.94.

The Dallas native posted the fourth-fastest overall time in the preliminary round to advance to the semifinals, which will be held Saturday.

USA smashes 4x400m mixed relay world record

The U.S. team broke the first athletics world record of the Paris Games in the preliminary round of the mixed 4x400m relay. Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished in 3:07.41, shattering the U.S. world record of 3:08.80, set by another American quartet at the 2023 World Championships.

The United States are the defending bronze medalists in the event, which made its debut at the Tokyo Games, and will look to reach the podium again in Saturday's final.

