Britain must abandon post-imperial delusions about trade, warns Douglas Alexander





Britain's new trade secretary, Douglas Alexander, has pledged to put Europe back at the heart of Britain's trade policy, insisting that the country's strategy will not be driven by post-imperial fantasies or political dogmatism.

In his first interview since returning to the cabinet after 14 years, Alexander claimed the previous Conservative government rushed to sign a trade deal to divert attention from its poor deal with the EU.

Criticising former prime minister and former trade secretary Liz Truss, Alexander said: “Our trade strategy will be based on data, not fantasy. I am more interested in getting a good deal that helps Britain grow than posting pictures of myself on Instagram.

Alexander said the Conservative government would resume trade talks with India and Gulf countries, but said there would be no deal at any price.

Alexander also sought to restart talks with Israel, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkey, but made clear that the main focus would be on rebuilding trade relations with the EU after Brexit.

Alexander served as international development secretary under former Labour leader Gordon Brown and said Europe did not exist and was non-existent in the minds of trade ministers in the previous government.

He said that despite all the talk of death on the streets, geography still mattered to trade. It is no surprise that Britain's biggest trading relationship is with the EU, which accounts for 47% of Britain's total trade.

Alexander said he would support EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds in overseeing detailed negotiations with Brussels to improve the UK-EU partnership.

Labour is pushing for a veterinary agreement to reduce barriers to agricultural trade and a mutual recognition agreement for professional qualifications between the UK and EU countries to build closer ties. Alexander also said he wanted to tackle non-tariff barriers such as product labelling rules.

As the FT reported last week, Brussels has issued eight key demands, warning that the UK government must fully respect its Brexit deal to demonstrate its real commitment.

The 56-year-old, who returned to parliament as the MP for East Lothian on July 4 following Labour's crushing defeat of the Scottish National Party, was immediately reinstated as a minister by Sir Keir Starmer.

Alexander said he was told by Starmer that he would be offered the job at half-time or full-time for England's clash with Switzerland at the Euros last month. He had to wait until after the penalty shootout to get a call.

A trade white paper is being prepared, including an assessment of the UK-China trade relationship, and a list of priority FTAs ​​has already been drawn up, with the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries and India at the top of the list.

The minister said there was no intention to rush to finalise talks that were put on hold due to the UK elections, but added: “I hope to have negotiators in the room in the coming weeks.” Talks on a potential deal with India and the GCC have been ongoing since 2022.

Improving access for UK services exports will be a priority, and Alexander said a trade deal struck by Truss in 2021 with Australia, which British farmers criticised as being one-sided, would not be repeated.

“It’s time to get serious,” the minister said. The days of Instagram diplomacy replacing the careful, detailed work needed to negotiate a trade deal are over.

He added that services would be central to our trade policy. Britain is the world's second-largest exporter of services, accounting for 80% of our GDP.

Alexander noted that the election of the Labour government with a majority of seats on July 4 meant that Britain would remain the most politically stable of the G7 economies for years to come.

He argues that this is a watershed moment. When I travel abroad, many people ask me what happened in Britain. They often ask me that question with incredulity, or even sympathy.

Starmer said he was open to a free trade deal with the US, but Alexander admitted it was unlikely to happen any time soon. He pointed out that he was focused on the November election rather than a significant new approach to trade policy in the US.

Alexander said he was positive about the previous government's decision to join the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership and welcomed the opportunity to engage in discussions with other countries in a rapidly growing world.

The Scot said he could not have imagined he would be back as a minister after Scottish Labour collapsed in the 2015 general election, leaving him with just one Westminster seat.

He lost his seat as MP for Pesley in the SNP's landslide victory, which led to his absence from Westminster for nearly a decade.

Alexander later became a fellow at Harvard University, a visiting professor at the University of Chicago and New York University, and held numerous advisory roles, including advising U2 singer Bono on how to increase investment in solving global poverty.

There were unfounded rumours that Alexander would be immediately promoted to Foreign Secretary in Starmer's government, but as expected the job eventually went to former Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Alexander said he was delighted to be back in Westminster as one of 37 Labour MPs in Scotland, a remarkable political turnaround after Labour’s near collapse in 2015. He said it was all fundamentally impossible.

