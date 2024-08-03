



Sagen Maddalena wins Olympic silver: first American shooting medal at Paris Games

By Brittany Nelson, USAS Public Relations and Communications Manager

CHATEAUROUX, France (August 2, 2024) Sagen Maddalena of Groveland, California, wins silver in the women's 50m smallbore rifle on August 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Chateauroux Shooting Rage in France. Maddalena won the first U.S. Olympic shooting medal of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“This is really special,” said Maddalena, a sergeant with the U.S. Army’s Marksmanship Unit. “There are no words to describe the opportunity that is presented.”

Sagen Maddalena of Groveland, Calif., wins silver in the women's 50m smallbore rifle on August 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Chateauroux Shooting Rage in France. Photo by Joshua Schave

Maddalena, the 2023 ISSF World Championships bronze medallist, had a rollercoaster final. She started the three-position final strong in both the kneeling and prone positions, where she consistently led the field.

In the final, Maddalena was in first place overall. In her first series of five shots, she scored an 8.1 and an 8.6, which moved her from first to fifth place. After the second series of five shots in a standing position, the last two athletes were eliminated.

When asked how she recovers from bad times, Maddalena mentions that she accepts that she makes a mistake, knows not to dwell on the mistake, and trusts her process and herself to get back on track.

The athletes then competed in the singles heats, where Maddalena shot an incredible 10.8, which allowed her to move up to first place. Maddalena fluctuated between the top three spots in the singles and found herself in a shoot-off with Qiongyue Zhang of China for third place. Maddalena shot a 9.9, beating Zhang with a 9.7, leaving China with the bronze.

Madalena took her silver medal after Chiara Leone of Switzerland shot her final shot and earned an overall score of 464.4, just above Maddalena's 463.

Maddalena, a University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate, placed fifth in the women's 50m small-calibre at Tokyo 2020, where she made her Olympic debut. The crowd in Tokyo was minimal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a stark contrast to the crowd in the finals arena today.

“It was really exciting, in a good way,” Maddalena said. “To hit a good shot and hear the crowd cheering, it was awesome. It kind of pushed me.”

See the official results here.

The U.S. Olympic shooting team is looking to add more medals to its tally. Check out the full schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympics here.

Follow @USAShooting on Instagram, Facebook and X to stay up to date on the team's competition at Paris 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usashooting.org/sagen-maddalena-earns-silver-olympic-medal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

