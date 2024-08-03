Office of Public Affairs | Justice Department Sues TikTok and Parent Company ByteDance for Widespread Violations of Children's Privacy Laws





The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), today filed a civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against TikTok Inc., ByteDance Ltd., and their subsidiaries (collectively, TikTok) for violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and its implementing regulations (COPPA) in connection with the popular app TikTok.

COPPA prohibits website operators from knowingly collecting, using, or disclosing personal information from children under the age of 13 unless they provide notice to and obtain consent from the children’s parents. It also requires website operators to delete personal information collected from children upon their parents’ request. In 2019, the government sued TikTok’s predecessor, Musical.ly, for violating COPPA, and since then, the defendants have been served with a court order requiring them to take specific steps to comply with COPPA.

According to the complaint, from 2019 to the present, TikTok knowingly allowed children to create regular TikTok accounts and create, view, and share videos and short messages with adults and others on the regular TikTok platform. Defendants collected and retained a wide range of personal information from these children without informing or obtaining consent from their parents. Even for accounts created in Kids Mode (a simplified version of TikTok intended for children under 13), Defendants unlawfully collected and retained children’s email addresses and other types of personal information. Additionally, when parents discovered their children’s accounts and requested that Defendants delete the accounts and the information contained within them, Defendants often failed to honor these requests. Defendants also had deficient and ineffective internal policies and processes for identifying and removing TikTok accounts created by children.

Defendants engaged in the conduct described above while subject to a court order prohibiting them from violating COPPA and requiring measures to ensure their compliance. TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Defendants’ violations of COPPA led millions of children under the age of 13 to use the regular TikTok app, subjecting them to extensive data collection and allowing them to interact with adult users and access adult content. The complaint seeks civil penalties and injunctive relief.

The Department is deeply concerned that TikTok continues to collect and retain personal information about children despite a court order prohibiting such conduct, said Acting Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. With this action, the Department seeks to ensure that TikTok honors its obligation to protect children’s privacy rights and parents’ efforts to protect their children.

The Justice Department is committed to preserving parents’ ability to protect their children’s privacy, said Principal Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. This action is necessary to prevent defendants, who are repeat offenders and operate on a large scale, from collecting and using young children’s private information without parental consent or control.

TikTok has deliberately and repeatedly violated children’s privacy, threatening the safety of millions of children across the country, FTC Chairwoman Lina M. Khan said. The FTC will continue to use the full scope of its powers to protect children online, especially as companies deploy increasingly sophisticated digital tools to monitor children and profit from their data.

The United States is represented in this action by Deputy Directors Rachael L. Doud and Zachary A. Dietert, and attorneys Ben Cornfeld and Marcus P. Smith, of the FTC’s Civil Division of Consumer Protection. Jonathan W. Ware, Iris Micklavzina, Sarah Choi, and Michael Sherling represent the FTC.

For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch.

The allegations in a complaint are allegations that, if the case were to proceed to trial, the government would have to prove by a preponderance of the evidence. Certain allegations in the complaint linked below are redacted because of the defendants’ request that the government file these allegations under seal while the court considers the defendants’ motion to seal them. The courts ruling on the defendants’ motion will determine whether and to what extent these allegations in the complaint become public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-tiktok-and-parent-company-bytedance-widespread-violations-childrens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos