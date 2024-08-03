British Foreign Secretary says British citizens should leave Lebanon now, boosting support for Lebanese people





Ministers have urged British nationals living in Lebanon to leave immediately because the situation could quickly deteriorate.

As tensions rise in the Middle East, the government has stepped up support for British nationals.

Border forces, consular staff and military personnel have been deployed to the region to support embassy staff following ministers' visits to the Middle East this week.

The government has urged British nationals living in Lebanon to leave immediately, in a bid to boost support for British nationals remaining in the Middle East.

The UK continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon and advises British nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately while commercial options remain. British nationals in Lebanon are also advised to sign up to Register Your Presence to receive the latest information and important updates directly from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Officials have been deployed to the region, including Lebanon, to provide additional support to embassy staff as part of the government's contingency planning for a range of conflict scenarios and as regional tensions rise.

Consular experts will help develop strategic plans and respond to enquiries to ensure UK nationals have access to the help and advice they need, and Border Force staff are on standby to support consular operations.

As the situation spreads without warning, exit routes, including roads out of Lebanon, are likely to be affected, restricted or closed, so relief teams will continue to urge UK nationals to leave while commercial options remain.

Soldiers are also being sent to the region to provide operational support to the embassy to help British nationals. This is being done with the amphibious ships RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already in the eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian needs, while the Royal Air Force also has transport helicopters on standby.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Tensions are high and the situation could deteriorate quickly. We are working around the clock to strengthen our consulate in Lebanon, but the message to British nationals there is to leave now.

An escalation of this conflict is not in anyone's interest. The consequences could be disastrous. That is why we continue to call for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.

The additional personnel deployment to the region follows a visit this week by the foreign and defense ministers to the Middle East, including Lebanon, where they stressed the need to ease tensions and called for peace and stability.

Defense Secretary John Healey said:

Our armed forces will always be at the forefront of supporting British citizens around the world and strengthening regional stability with professionalism and courage.

As I told Middle East leaders this week, de-escalation must be the primary focus of the region, and we urge everyone to de-escalate. The fighting must end, there must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, all hostages must be released, and there must be a diplomatic path to peace and security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-bolsters-support-to-british-nationals-in-lebanon-as-foreign-secretary-says-leave-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos