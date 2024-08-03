US government sues TikTok for alleged violations of children's privacy law





CNN New York —

TikTok failed to prevent children from joining the app and illegally collected their personal data, the U.S. Justice Department alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The complaint accuses TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by allowing children to create accounts without their parents' knowledge or consent. TikTok also collects and stores children's personal data, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and location data, and fails to comply with parents' requests to delete their children's information, according to the complaint.

Fridays’ lawsuit stems from a 2019 settlement between TikTok and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that TikTok illegally collected personal information from children under 13. The settlement required the company to take specific steps to comply with COPPA. The Justice Department says TikTok has continued to violate the law, as well as that 2019 court order.

Despite offering a kids mode for users under 13, TikTok knowingly allowed children under 13 to create accounts as part of the regular TikTok experience and collected extensive personal information from those children without first notifying parents or obtaining verifiable parental consent, according to the complaint filed in California District Court.

The lawsuit is the latest targeting the short-form video app, which is also embroiled in a legal battle over a law that could see the app banned in the United States. TikTok has also faced previous allegations that it failed to keep young users safe and was fined in Europe for violating children's privacy protections.

The FTC began investigating TikTok’s possible COPPA violations earlier this year, sources told CNN at the time. Friday’s complaint was filed by the Justice Department following a referral from the Federal Trade Commission.

TikTok has knowingly and repeatedly violated children's privacy, threatening the safety of millions of children across the country, FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said in a statement Friday.

A TikTok spokesperson refuted the allegations.

“We do not agree with these allegations, many of which relate to past events and practices that are factually inaccurate or have been misrepresented,” TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on our efforts to protect children and will continue to update and improve the platform. To that end, we provide age-appropriate experiences with strong safeguards, proactively remove users suspected of being minors, and have voluntarily launched features like default screen time limits, family pairing, and additional privacy protections for minors.”

But TikTok didn’t do enough to ensure that children under 13 were kept off the app, Fridays’ lawsuit claims. Among those allegations, the lawsuit alleges that until at least late 2020, if a child tried to sign up for an account but was rejected after submitting a birthdate showing they were under 13, TikTok didn’t prevent them from trying again with a different birthdate even though at that point (TikTok) knew, based on the birthdate the user had previously provided, that the user was a child.

The complaint also alleges that even if a parent discovered their child’s account, TikTok failed to create a simple process for parents to submit a request to delete the child’s data, calling the deletion process cumbersome. And it claims that even if parents did submit a request, TikTok often failed to honor it.

With this lawsuit, the Justice Department is seeking civil penalties and a court order to prevent any future violations of COPPA.

