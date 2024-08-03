UK protests and riots live: Far-right violence erupts in Liverpool and Manchester, including bricks thrown at police





After the “unforgivable” violence in Sunderland, far-right protesters clashed violently with police in major cities across Britain.

Demonstrations on Saturday in several cities, including Manchester, Liverpool, Stoke and Belfast, have already resulted in clashes between police and counter-protesters.

In Liverpool, several police officers were injured when chairs, bricks, bottles and flares were thrown.

The far right has been criticised by MPs across the political spectrum following three days of chaos in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool.

Eight people were arrested on Friday amid violent chaos as far-right rioters set fire to a Sunderland police station and surrounded a mosque.

The protests are believed to have been sparked in part by misinformation on social media about a stabbing incident in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday that left three children dead.

Key Points View Latest Update 1722707146 Watch: Home Secretary warns protesters involved in violent assaults will pay a price

The interior minister has warned that the country will not tolerate violence and that the courts are prepared to make people pay the price after protests erupted in cities across the country.

“Criminal violence and disorder have no place on Britain's streets,” Yvette Cooper said during a weekend of protests in Liverpool, Sunderland and Hull on August 3.

The tensions are thought to have stemmed from misinformation spreading about a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, that left three children dead.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has held an emergency meeting with ministers and pledged full support for police to take action against extremists.

Home Secretary: We cannot tolerate this kind of violence.

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 18:45

1722706628Picture: Police detain a woman in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA Wire) (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 18:37

1722706177 Violent clashes and attacks on businesses during anti-immigration protests in Belfast

Violence broke out and businesses were attacked in Belfast as anti-immigrant protests spread across the city.

Police launched a massive security operation after a prolonged standoff between protesters and those attending an anti-racism rally at City Hall. Fireworks and missiles were thrown at the rally.

Social media posts this week suggested anti-immigrant protests would move to the city's Muslim heartland.

However, police blocked several roads in the city and protesters confronted police at university areas.

Crowds marching through south Belfast attacked a cafe on Botanic Avenue and smashed windows at a hotel on University Road.

Police said they were treating the incident as a hate crime and had made two arrests.

(Peter Morrison/PA Wire)

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 18:29

1722705158 Yvette Cooper says communities have a right to feel safe.

Yvette Cooper said the community had the right to feel safe and insisted police had the full support of the government to take the strongest possible action.

She said some people have already been charged in connection with the riots.

Asked what ministers could do to tackle the violence, the Home Secretary said: “Police must lead operations in communities across the country where there is violent disorder and violence on the streets. This is completely unacceptable and deeply damaging. Police must be fully supported and take the strongest possible action to ensure these criminals face the full brunt of the law.”

And while some suspects and perpetrators have already been arrested, charged and are in custody, we expect more to follow and we will support police every step of the way. The community has the right to feel safe.

Asked whether there had already been charges, she replied: There have been arrests and charges, but that will continue and the police will provide full support. Anyone who engages in criminal disorder and violent assault on our streets will pay a price and the full scope of the law will be applied, including arrest, prosecution, punishment, imprisonment and travel bans. It is vital that communities feel safe on our streets and that there are consequences for breaking the law.

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 18:12

1722704299 Home Secretary comments on violent protests

Interior Secretary Yvette Cooper said those involved in violent riots will pay a price.

She told broadcasters there should be no criminal violence and disorder on Britain's streets.

We have made it clear to the police that we fully support them in taking the strongest possible action against the perpetrators, including by securing more prosecutors and more prisons, and that the courts must be prepared to make it clear that anyone who engages in this kind of chaos will pay a price.

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 17:58

1722704247 Protesters begin to disperse in Liverpool

Shielded police and cavalry remained in Liverpool city centre, with rescue helicopters circling overhead, but the large crowd of protesters dispersed.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: There was significant disruption in the city centre this afternoon but we can now confirm that the city's roads are now open again.

We would like to thank local residents, drivers, visitors and businesses in the city centre for their patience and understanding.

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 17:57

1722704116 Watch: Destruction in Sunderland as community deals with the aftermath of riots Destruction in Sunderland as community deals with the aftermath of riots

Jabed AhmedAugust 3, 2024 5:55 PM

1722703917The judicial system is ready to convict rioters as quickly as possible.

Downing Street has said Britain's justice system is prepared to convict protesters involved in violent riots as quickly as possible.

The prime minister held an emergency meeting today, and Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood said those responsible for violence in the past few days had been detained.

A Downing Street spokesman said: The Home Secretary has given an update on the police’s ongoing response to the disorder. She said we will work with them to ensure that those responsible are caught, arrested and prosecuted.

The Justice Minister added that the perpetrators of the violence in recent days were already in custody and that the entire judicial system was ready to convict them as quickly as possible.

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 17:51

1722703707 Four arrested in connection with Stoke protest

Staffordshire Police say four men have been arrested in connection with chaos in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police added in a statement that many protesters had been cleared from the area while a large police presence and professional public order maintenance personnel remained in the area.

Additionally, a Section 34 Dispersal Notice was approved, allowing police to disperse people who may return to the area.

A man was injured after being struck by a blunt object. His injuries are not believed to be serious and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

There has been speculation that the chaos today may have led to the stabbing incident.

Police confirmed the information was false, despite footage fueling speculation on social media, and that no stabbing incidents had been reported.

Jabed AhmedAugust 3, 2024 5:48 PM

1722703642PM and senior ministers meet to discuss far-right violence

Sir Keir Starmer has held emergency talks with ministers over the riots in parts of England and pledged full support to police to tackle extremists.

He met with senior ministers including Angela Raynor, Yvette Cooper, Shabana Mahmood and Diana Johnson to discuss protesters seeking to incite hatred by terrorising communities across the country.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has said that in response to the chaotic events we have witnessed today, the police will be fully supportive of those who seek to attack officers in the streets, disrupt local businesses and spread hatred by terrorising communities.

Athena Stavrou3 August 2024 17:47

