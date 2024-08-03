Riots spread after UK Southport murders, Sunderland protests turn violent





Protesters began attacking police and setting fires in the northeastern English city of Sunderland on Friday, and violence spread to other northern cities after three children died in Southport on Monday.

According to the BBC, anti-immigration protesters threw rocks at police in riot gear near a mosque, then overturned a vehicle, set fire to a car and set fire to a police station.

“The safety of the public is our top priority and when we became aware that a protest was planned we increased our police presence in the city,” Northumbria Police Chief Constable Helena Barron said in a statement.

Throughout the evening, police faced severe and sustained violence, which was absolutely disastrous.

Firefighters battle a fire started by far-right protesters in Sunderland, England. Violence erupted across Britain after three girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop. Drik / Getty Images

Barron added that three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and eight people have been arrested so far on charges including assault and robbery.

The demonstration in Sunderland was one of dozens planned by anti-immigrant protesters across Britain this weekend, with demonstrations also taking place around at least two mosques in Liverpool, the city closest to where the children were killed.

Additionally, several protests against racism are planned.

British police were out in force across the country on Friday and security was increased at mosques, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the Northwest coastal city of Southport, a crime that shocked the nation.

Violent incidents erupted in the north-eastern towns of Southport and Hartlepool and in London in the days that followed after false information spread on social media that the attacker was a radical Muslim immigrant.

Police have tried to dispel misinformation by emphasizing that suspect Axel Rudakubana was born in the UK.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Southport for the second time since the murder.

“Our thoughts are with those who have tragically lost loved ones in the heinous attack in Southport,” he said in a statement. “This attack has shattered the fabric of the community and has left us all in shock.”

British police chiefs have agreed to deploy a large force over the weekend to curb violence.

“We will have a surge of capacity for information, briefings and resources in the community,” Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, told BBC Radio 1.

Additional prosecutors will be deployed to make quick decisions, ensuring speedy justice.

Police have agreed to deploy a large police presence to curb violence as anti-immigrant and anti-racism protests are planned for the weekend. Drik / Getty Images

The Muslim Council of Britain said mosques across the country were also on high alert.

Hundreds of mosque representatives agreed to step up security measures, the council's secretary-general, Zara Mohammed, said at a briefing Thursday. Many of those who attended the meeting expressed concerns about the safety of worshippers after receiving threatening and abusive phone calls.

“There will be a perception within the community that they will not be afraid, but that they will be cautious and prudent,” Mohammed said.

Southport police, where protesters attacked officers, torched vehicles and threw bricks at a mosque on Tuesday evening, said they were aware of the planned protest and had extensive planning and significant police resources to deal with any disruption.

Police in Northern Ireland also said they were planning a proportionate police response after learning that various groups had blocked roads, staged protests and planned to march on an Islamic centre in Belfast over the weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/far-right-protests-violent-sunderland-unrest-southport-killings-rcna164982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos