US sends fighter jets to boost military presence in Middle East as tensions rise





WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department will move a squadron of jet fighters to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said Friday, as President Joe Biden delivered on his promise to bolster the U.S. military presence to help defend Israel against possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and protect American troops.

In a statement, the department said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had also ordered additional cruisers and destroyers capable of defending against ballistic missiles in the European and Middle Eastern regions and was taking steps to send more land-based ballistic missile defense weapons there.

The changes come as U.S. leaders worry about escalating violence in the Middle East in response to Israel's recent attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which have sparked threats of retaliation.

VIDEO: Killings of Hamas, Hezbollah leaders raise fears of regional war

In a phone call Thursday afternoon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden discussed new U.S. military deployments to protect against potential ballistic missile and drone attacks, according to the White House. In April, U.S. forces intercepted dozens of missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel and helped shoot down nearly all of them.

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday and top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur in Beirut on Tuesday risk escalating into an all-out regional war, with Iran also threatening to retaliate after the attack on its territory. Israel has vowed to kill Hamas leaders following the October 7 attack, which sparked the war.

Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which is in the Gulf of Oman but is expected to return home later this summer. The move suggests the Pentagon has decided to keep an aircraft carrier permanently in the region as a deterrent against Iran at least through next year.

The Pentagon did not say where the fighter squadron would come from or where it would be based in the Middle East. A number of allies in the region are often willing to base U.S. military forces there but do not want that to be made public.

The White House said in a statement that Biden reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terror groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Earlier Friday, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that steps were underway. She said Austin would lead several force movements to provide additional support to Israel and bolster protection for U.S. troops in the region.

Military and defense officials have considered a wide range of options, from additional ships and fighter squadrons to additional air defense systems or drones. In many cases, the United States is not providing details because host countries are very sensitive about the presence of additional U.S. forces and do not want such moves made public.

It is not yet known which new ships will be sent to the Middle East.

The United States maintains a constant naval presence in this region and in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including two Navy destroyers, the USS Roosevelt and USS Bulkeley, as well as the USS Wasp and USS New York. The Wasp and New York are part of the Amphibious Ready Group and carry a Navy Expeditionary Unit that could be used if an evacuation of American personnel were necessary.

Separately, a U.S. official said two U.S. Navy destroyers currently in the Middle East would head north, up the Red Sea, toward the Mediterranean. At least one of them could remain in the Mediterranean if necessary. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

