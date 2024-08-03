U.S. Swimmers Still Struggling At Paris OlympicsExBulletin





American Caeleb Dressel is the Olympic record holder in the men's 50-meter freestyle. In Friday's final in Paris, Dressel failed to reach the podium. He is seen here in the final of the men's 4×100-meter freestyle relay on the first day of the Paris Summer Games, where he won a gold medal. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

NANTERRE, France When Caeleb Dressel hit the water Friday night at La Défense, he was carrying the torch for the long-dominant U.S. swimming program.

Dressel, 27, has won eight Olympic gold medals. In the swimming event, the 50-meter freestyle, he holds the Olympic record.

But that evening he failed to reach the podium, gradually finding himself behind swimmers from Australia, Great Britain and France.

“It’s definitely not my best work,” Dressel said after the race. “It wasn’t my best week, I don’t have to shy away from that. Yeah, it’s tough, a little heartbreaking.”

Dressel is not alone. Throughout this Olympic tournament, star athletes have struggled; or in some races, even set personal bests and been overtaken by swimmers from other countries.

So far, American swimmers have won a total of four gold medals in Paris. In a typical Olympics, they win at least ten.

Regan Smith was the only American to medal Friday, finishing half a second behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown in the women's 200-meter backstroke final to earn a silver medal for the United States.

This is his third medal so far in these Summer Games.

Asked if she was disappointed by the lack of gold, Smith said: “I have absolutely no control over what my competitors do. I think it was a damn good swim by me.”

Both Dressel and Smith have spoken about changing their approach to competition, prioritizing mental health and the enjoyment of the sport over winning gold. In 2022, Dressel took eight months off from the sport.

“On one hand, it's good to be hungry, but on the other hand, I feel like you're never really going to be satisfied and happy,” Smith said.

Carson Foster, another American considered a serious medal contender in Paris, finished fourth Friday, out of medal contention, in the men's 200-meter individual medley, an event combining freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

Earlier in the week, other U.S. swimming stars said they believed international competition had simply become tougher.

“I don't think it's a question of the strength or weakness of the American team. I think it's just a question of the development of the sport,” Bobby Finke said.

Finke came into the Paris Olympics as the reigning gold medalist in the men's 800-meter freestyle, following a stellar performance three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

But on Tuesday he won silver in the event, behind Daniel Wiffen of Ireland.

Dressel contributed to one of the U.S. team's four victories in a relay event. Torri Huske won gold in the women's 100-meter butterfly. Kate Douglass won gold in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.

Katie Ledecky also dominated the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final, her flagship event, and reached a new milestone with 13 medals in total, including gold, silver and bronze.

This makes her the most decorated woman to ever compete in an Olympic swimming competition.

While there have been some notable moments, there are growing indications that America's star athletes are now being matched and often surpassed by a rising class of swimmers from Australia, Canada and France.

On Friday night, in front of a cheering crowd, French swimming phenomenon Léon Marchand, who lives and trains in the United States, won his fourth gold medal at these Summer Games.

The 22-year-old has now single-handedly matched the U.S. swimming team's total gold medal haul.

