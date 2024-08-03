Far-right protesters clash with police in UK city, unrest spreads | Far-right news





Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the far-right riots and backed police to take strong action.

Far-right protesters have clashed with police at several rallies as misinformation and anxiety spread across Britain following the stabbing murder of three young girls.

Riots involving hundreds of far-right anti-immigrant protesters have erupted in several towns and cities in recent days, after false information spread quickly on social media that the suspect in Monday's stabbing attack at a children's dance class in Southport was a Muslim immigrant.

Police said the suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in Cardiff, Wales, but the incident comes as anti-immigrant and anti-Islam protests continue to descend into violence and rioting, with demonstrations also taking place in the northeastern city of Sunderland on Friday evening.

Protesters threw chairs, flares and bricks at police in the northwestern English city of Liverpool, while scuffles broke out between police and protesters in nearby Manchester.

Merseyside Police say several officers were injured while dealing with serious chaos in Liverpool city

Protesters hold placards during a 'Stand Up to Racism' rally at St George's Hall in Liverpool, England. [Belinda Jiao/Reuters]

Fireworks exploded amid tense clashes between anti-Islamist groups and anti-racist protesters in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Some businesses in the city reported property damage.

“There is no reason why they attacked us,” said Rahmi Aqil, standing outside his cafe in Belfast, where dozens of people threw bottles and chairs at him, shattering the cafe's glass doors.

I've lived here for 35 years. My kids and my wife are from here. I don't know what to say. It's horrible, he said.

In Leeds, about 150 people carrying British flags chanted “You are not British any more” while counter-demonstrators shouted “Get the Nazi scum off our streets”. Groups of counter-demonstrators also confronted each other in Nottingham city

Authorities in the eastern city of Hull say four people were arrested and three police officers were injured during a crackdown on bottle-throwing protests.

At a protest in London, police arrested several people, including one for allegedly giving a Nazi salute to a counter-protester.

Mosques across the country have been advised to increase security and police have deployed extra officers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, facing his first major test since being elected a month ago, has condemned far-right violence and backed tougher police action.

Starmer met with senior ministers on Saturday and said there was no excuse for the violence that broke out at the protests.

The last time Britain saw mass violence was in 2011, when thousands took to the streets for five days after police shot a black man in London.

On Friday night, hundreds of anti-immigrant protesters in Sunderland threw stones at police in riot gear near a mosque, then overturned a vehicle, set fire to a car and set fire to a police station.

Sunderland Police Chief Constable Mark Hall told reporters on Saturday that four injured officers had been taken to hospital and 12 people had been arrested.

This was not a protest. This was unforgivable violence and disorder, Hall said.

