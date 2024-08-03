U.S. Deploys Ships, Fighter Jets to Middle EastExBulletin





In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a U.S. fighter jet prepares to take off from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt during the U.S.-Japan-South Korea Freedom Edge exercise in the Sea of ​​Japan on June 28. Rashan Jefferson/US Navy via AP

The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East to help defend Israel against possible attacks by Iran and its proxies in the coming days, as well as to protect American troops, the Pentagon said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday that he has ordered more cruisers and destroyers capable of defending against ballistic missiles in the Middle East and Europe. An additional squadron of jet fighters will also be sent to the Middle East. Austin added that the United States is also taking steps “to increase our ability to deploy more land-based ballistic missile defense.”

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will also be moved to the Middle East to “maintain a carrier strike group presence.” It will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group after its deployment ends.

This week, tensions in the Middle East reached a boiling point after top leaders of the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah were killed and Iran and its proxies vowed revenge. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that Tehran's retaliation would be “severe and (come) at the appropriate time, place and manner,” Reuters reported.

On Thursday night, President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Israel in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Friday morning, Austin also reiterated to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s security,” according to Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

Austin said in a statement Friday that while the United States was taking additional steps to support Israel, its priority was to prevent a broader war in the Middle East.

“The United States also remains very focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and working toward a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza,” Austin said.

Israel had promised to kill Hamas leaders in response to the October 7 attack. The current conflict between Israel and Hamas and the war in Gaza have been going on for nearly ten months. It remains to be seen how the recent assassinations will affect the ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of the hostages.

The escalation of tensions comes nearly four months after Iran and Israel clashed directly following the deaths of several Iranian military officials in Syria. Iran blamed Israel and launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel from Iranian soil. U.S. forces played a major role in destroying them.

