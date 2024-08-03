Riots erupt in Britain after mass stabbing that left three girls dead





London:

Riots broke out in Sunderland, northeast England, on Friday night. Police said they were facing “serious and persistent violence”. It was the latest rioting linked to a mass stabbing earlier this week that left three young girls dead.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Helena Barron said eight people had been arrested and three officers had been taken to hospital after hours of “absolutely distressing” unrest.

She added that two officers remained at the hospital early Saturday morning.

Footage broadcast by the BBC showed hundreds of rioters storming Sunderland city centre, attacking police and setting fire to at least one vehicle and a building next to a police station.

Other photos shared on social media showed youths wearing balaclavas throwing bricks and other missiles while firing firecrackers and flares.

“The shocking scenes witnessed in Sunderland this evening are completely unacceptable,” Barron said, adding that the “disorder, violence and damage” “will not be tolerated”.

“A full investigation is underway to determine if there are other people responsible beyond the eight arrested,” she added.

The chaos comes as police prepare for far-right rallies and other protests planned for this weekend, following two days of unrest in towns and cities across Britain following knife attacks on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it had “proportional and risk-based” plans for rival pro-Palestinian and anti-immigrant protests. Police arrested 111 people late on Wednesday after a rally in Westminster turned violent.

But amid calm across the country on Thursday night, the riots in Sunderland on Friday night bode ill for the days ahead.

'I'm very anxious'

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper responded to the incident there by vowing that the rioters would “pay a price for their violence and assault”. She offered the police “the full support of the Government to take the strongest possible action and ensure they face the full force of the law”.

“They don't represent Britain,” Cooper said.

Earlier, Merseyside Police said extra officers were deployed in and around Liverpool city centre to “prevent any disorder or crime”. Despite minor clashes near the mosque, the evening was peaceful.

Liverpool is located near the seaside town of Southport, where the stabbing occurred on Monday.

The far right is being blamed for the riots that followed a stabbing incident involving a child at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

Officials say online misinformation about the British-born 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, helped fuel the riots.

He is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing rampage that left five children and two adults seriously injured.

Police said the incident was not terrorism-related, but did not give a motive.

Outrage over the tragedy has coalesced with growing anti-immigrant sentiment on the right side of British politics, fuelled by far-right figures with overt Islamophobic views.

After violence erupted in Southport late on Tuesday, riots broke out 24 hours later in northern cities including Hartlepool and Manchester, as well as in London.

In Southport, rioters attacked a mosque, prompting hundreds of Muslim places of worship across the country to step up security amid fears of more anti-Islam protests.

Religious leaders said they were hiring paid security guards at mosques and checking that CCTV cameras were functioning properly.

“The Muslim community is very anxious at the moment,” Zara Mohammed, general secretary of the Muslim Council of Britain, told AFP.

'Sowing hatred'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused “rioters” of “hijacking” the nation’s grief to “spread hate” and vowed those responsible for violent acts would “face the full force of the law”.

Mr Starmer, less than a month into his term, met local leaders in Southport on Friday to discuss a “package of support for the community”, Downing Street’s office said.

Starmer's visit comes a day after he announced new “national capacity” to tackle the chaos following the recent unrest.

The new measures will allow for information sharing, wider rollout of facial recognition technology and criminal offence orders to restrict the travel of troublemakers.

The weekend police alert comes after far-right social media channels advertised an anti-immigrant rally called “Enough is Enough” and anti-fascist groups vowed to stage counter-protests.

Since Monday's attacks, far-right and other groups have taken to the streets in protest, chanting online: “Enough is enough.”

South Yorkshire Police said it was aware of a planned protest in Rotherham on Friday, while South Wales Police said it was preparing for an event planned in Cardiff on Saturday.

Police in Northern Ireland posted on social media calling for roadblocks “using women and children” and marched on an Islamic centre in Belfast on Saturday.

