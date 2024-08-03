USA vs Germany women's basketball preview: How to watch, stream, start time and everything else to know





What is the predicted starting lineup for the United States women's basketball team against Germany?

That’s always subject to change, as head coach Cheryl Reeve loves to tinker and this deep-pocketed team has no shortage of flexibility. That said, the group of Chelsea Gray, Diana Taurasi, Aja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier has started both of the team’s group games so far. That leaves names like Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum and Brittney Griner on the bench. Again: deep-pocketed.

Who coaches the US women's basketball team?

USA Basketball has opted to return with the same coaching staff that led the team to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

Name Role Team/Role Cheryl Reeve Head Coach Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Mike Thibault Assistant Coach Washington Mystics Head Coach Kara Lawson Assistant Coach Duke University Head Coach Joni Taylor Assistant Coach Texas A&M Head Coach What is the USA women's basketball team's direct record against Germany?

This is Germany's first appearance in women's basketball at the Olympics, so head-to-head matches are very limited. That said, these two teams did meet in a preseason game before Paris earlier this summer, an 84-57 victory for the United States, led by A'ja Wilson.

A reminder of how elimination works in Olympic basketball

Let's quickly break down the group stage and knockout stages. More information is available in Basketball 101: Competition Format.

Group stage

Each team will play against the other three teams in its group and will earn two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit.

At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group automatically advance to the quarter-finals. In addition, the two best third-placed teams also advance to the quarter-finals. All other teams are eliminated from the competition.

In the event of a tie between two teams in the same group, the results of the direct confrontations will be used to decide the teams. In the event of a tie between three or more teams, other criteria will be used to decide the teams, starting with the highest points difference between the tied teams.

Knockout Rounds

The knockout stages begin with eight teams in the quarter-finals. A draw will determine the quarter-final clashes, with two important caveats:

The two highest-ranked teams will be placed in the same pot and will therefore be on opposite sides of the table. Teams from the same group will not be able to play each other in the quarter-finals.

The tournament then proceeds in a standard knockout format. In the quarterfinals, the winners advance to the semifinals and the losers are eliminated. In the semifinals, the winners advance to the gold medal match and the losers play in the bronze medal match.

