



United States 14, China 12

MATCH STATISTICS

After a slow start for both teams, which took nearly two minutes to score the first points of the game, it was China's costly turnovers that allowed Team USA to gain momentum. American Hailey Van Lith (4 of 9) fought her way to the basket as she has done regularly for the past few days, scoring a team-best six points. Van Lith's two-pointer with 2:51 left in the game was when Team USA's offense finally started to take shape.

With just over two minutes left, the United States executed what was arguably their best play of the game, passing the ball to each American player before scoring a basket that gave them their largest lead of the day at 13-9.

Dearica Hamby scored 4 of 8 points, while Rhyne Howard added 3 points, shooting 1 of 2 from three-point range and 1 of 4 from beyond the two-point line.

The win gives the U.S. a third-seeded seed and a rematch with sixth-seeded China in the preliminary round at 3:30 p.m. ET. If they win that match, they'll advance to the semifinals on Monday and have a real chance at a medal.

Other scores

Canada 21, Azerbaijan 19

Germany 18, Spain 15

France 18, Australia 16 (Extra Time)

3×3 female table

Germany's win over Spain allowed Spain to finish first overall with a 6-1 record in the group stage. Thanks to a tiebreaker (point difference in head-to-head matches), Spain edged Canada, Australia and the United States 4-3 to take second place and join the Germans in the semifinals. The winner of the play-off match between the United States and China will face Spain in the semifinals on Monday, while the winner of the match between Canada (No. 4 seed) and Australia (No. 5 seed) will face Germany.

