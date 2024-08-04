USA men's basketball team advances to first place in Olympic medal round





Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior WriterAugust 3, 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET

NBA writer for ESPN.com since 2010. Covered the Cleveland Cavs for seven years. Author of two books

LILLE, France — For three years, Team USA has been planning, recruiting and refining its plans to reach next week in Paris. And it has aligned itself in excellent position to win its fifth consecutive gold medal.

The team made its final steps before heading to the French capital on Saturday, finishing the Olympic group stage 3-0 with a 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico to clinch the top spot in the medal round. That begins Tuesday, when the U.S. takes on Brazil in the quarterfinals at Bercy Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. team will also face Serbia and Australia. The winner of that match will face either the United States or Brazil. In the opposite group, Canada will face France and Germany will play Greece.

“I think we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish, winning all three games and securing first place,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said after his team's victory Saturday. “We know we have to play better. In this tournament, it gets harder as you go along.”

The qualities developed by the team over the past four weeks were once again highlighted in front of 27,000 supporters at the Pierre Mauroy stadium.

There's Kevin Durant, the devastating bench scorer.

Durant scored 11 points in another strong performance by the reserves. He has 48 points in total over the three games in Lille and is now just five points shy of the American Olympic scoring record, currently held by women's standout Lisa Leslie.

And when it wasn't Durant, it was his second-unit teammate Anthony Edwards, who scored 15 points in his first 10 minutes on the court and 26 for the game on 11-of-15 shooting. His fast-break dunk in the fourth quarter will remain one of the most memorable moments from the United States' games in Lille over the past week.

Editor's Choice

1 Related

“I wanted to dunk on somebody, but I didn’t find a way yet,” Edwards said. “So I’m glad I did it.”

There was LeBron James, the timeless point guard.

James started the last two games at point guard (Jrue Holiday was sidelined as a precaution with a minor ankle injury) and played his classic game of setting up the board. James had eight assists against Puerto Rico, finishing the group stage with a total of 21 in three games. He also scored 10 points.

One of his favorite targets was Edwards, to whom James provided several assists on Saturday.

“KD and Bron, man, they’re the two best. I mean, team players. They always want to see the person next to them shine,” Edwards said. “I told Bron, ‘If you don’t have a chance, I’ll find one.’”

There was the second unit, the haymaker.

The Americans trailed by eight points in the second quarter when the second unit took over Saturday. By the time they left the game about eight minutes later, they had a five-point lead. For the third straight game, their first-half presence changed the course of the game.

That day it was Anthony Davis, Derrick White and Bam Adebayo teaming up with Durant and Edwards and that group is simply overwhelming on the international stage. Their collective pressure on the ball, their defense of the basket and their rebounding was just too much for Puerto Rico to handle. No one has been able to do it yet.

Team USA is counting on those bench performances to carry over into next week, as they form the core of its game plan. But there were a few other projects in the works, too. Saturday was a day clearly set up for Joel Embiid to build momentum. After struggling in the opener against Serbia and then being sidelined against South Sudan, Embiid had the size advantage and his teammates wanted to make sure he got some touches.

The result was by far his best game of the Olympics, as he scored 15 points and made two blocks. He enjoyed the interaction with the French crowd, who booed him again for choosing to play for Team USA, which Embiid encouraged.

“Ultimately, I think a lot of people think it’s hate. I see it as love and respect,” Embiid said. “If I wasn’t a good basketball player, I wouldn’t get that kind of treatment and so I consider myself blessed and that’s why I interact with them.”

Jayson Tatum, who spent the first Olympic game on the bench in a high-profile decision, started his second straight game and played strong with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Puerto Rico was led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with 18 points.

From now on, any defeat would cost the American team the gold.

“We know it's going to be tough, it's going to be a real challenge,” James said. “We have to be ready to go.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/40716842/team-usa-routs-puerto-rico-top-seed-medal-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos