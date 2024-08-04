The U.S. women's soccer team narrowly beat Japan with an overtime goal in the quarterfinals of the Olympics





Tips for Americans Attending the Paris Olympics

A 105th-minute goal from Trinity Rodman was the difference between the United States and Japan in a hotly contested women's soccer quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The United States, who started their first knockout phase unbeaten and outscored their opponents 9-2 at the Paris Games, struggled to break down Japan's compact defence. They were plagued by errant passes and missed chances, which is not their usual style.

American Trinity Rodman, top, celebrates scoring her opening goal during the women's soccer quarterfinal between the United States and Japan at Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard/AP

Rodman's goal at the far post came in added time of the first overtime. She fell to the pitch as she was hugged by her teammates in celebration.

It was Rodman's third goal of the tournament. She nearly scored again in the second overtime.

Japan had two good chances in quick succession in the first half. Mina Tanaka's effort was smothered by American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher before Miyabi Moriya sent a shot from about 12 metres out that sailed over the goal.

Japan's Aoba Fujino chases Crystal Dunn of the United States as she clears the ball during the women's soccer quarterfinal between the United States and Japan at Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard/AP

It was a close match between two familiar foes. Japan beat the United States in the 2011 Women's World Cup final. The following year, the Americans beat Japan in the 2012 Olympic final to win gold. The London title would be the last in a string of four gold medals for the United States at the Olympics.

The Americans won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games after losing to Canada in the semifinals. Japan lost at home to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the tournament delayed by COVID-19.

The United States also beat Japan at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Carli Lloyd scored three goals in the first 16 minutes as the United States won 5-2.

Former U.S. women's national team stars Megan Rapinoe and Mia Hamm, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg, were among the fans at a packed Parc des Princes.

Former U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe attended the U.S.-Japan women's soccer match at Parc des Princes. Aurelien Morissard/AP

In the semifinals, the United States will face either Germany or Canada. The United States beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

