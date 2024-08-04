$4 Million Donation to U.S. Women's Rugby Team is a Milestone Gift for Team





Earlier this week, the U.S. women's rugby sevens team won its first Olympic medal in history, marking a positive turning point for the women's sport that has been overlooked for decades.

“The impact has been huge. I mean, there’s no other way to say it,” says Phaidra Knight, a former U.S. women’s sevens player and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee.

“This will have incredible and substantial implications for the future of not only women's rugby, but rugby in America.”

Knight is a rugby analyst and was part of NBC's broadcast team for this year's Olympics in Paris.

Don't Miss: Sunny Choi Quit Her Six-Figure Job to Breakdance at the Olympics: For the First Time, I Bet on Myself

Shortly after the historic victory, the sevens team received a $4 million donation from Michele Kang, owner of several women's soccer clubs and a vocal advocate for “advancing women's sports,” according to USA Rugby's official website.

Kang's massive investment, which will be made over four years in anticipation of the 2028 Summer Olympics, could be a smoke signal that more investors will follow.

When Knight joined the U.S. national rugby union team, which is separate from the sevens team, in 1999, the program didn't receive funding, she said. Many professional rugby players join U.S. national teams before joining a sevens team; there are four national teams under the USA Rugby umbrella.

“I often had to pay to play with the United States. I had to pay [a] “I had to pay the camp fees and most of the time I also had to pay for my travel, my flight and obviously I had to take time off from work,” Knight says.

“There was no daily allowance or supplement, so it was a difficult burden for all of us to bear.”

We always wanted to be included at the table. And the men would close the door.

Knight Phaidra

Former player of the American women's rugby sevens team

Knight has played in three Rugby World Cups and says World Rugby would provide a supplement to help cover those costs and expenses.

“We would work with different clubs across the country to raise funds,” she said.

“We always wanted to be included at the table.”

The funding for the men's national rugby teams in the United States was significantly different from that of the women's teams. Even when Knight made her debut in 1999, there was a significant financial difference despite the fact that the U.S. women's team won the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

The U.S. men's rugby teams “at least didn't have to pay to play. USA Rugby gave them more money. It was just such an injustice,” she said.

“We always wanted to be included, at the table. And men closed the door.”

Today, thanks to investments from philanthropic groups like the Golden Eagles and a request for additional funding from USA Rugby, players in the sevens program no longer have to pay to play.

Players on the U.S. women's rugby sevens team are paid a salary and can focus on rugby full time, Knight said.

The average salary of players in the Sevens program can vary, with some receiving money from private donors.

“They never had to pay to play. But historically, early on, even with the Olympics, some of these players had to work. They had to work,” Knight said. “Now I think they’re at the point where they don’t have to. But are they making as much money as other professional athletes in other sports? No.”

The pay gaps faced by female rugby players compared to their male counterparts mirror the gaps between WBNA and NBA players' salaries.

But Knight sees an optimistic future for women's rugby after this summer's Olympics and compares it to the attention the WNBA has received following the excitement Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese brought to the industry.

With more donations like Kang's and hopefully sponsorships for female rugby players soon, Knight believes we'll all be keeping a closer eye on the sport.

“We’ve been hearing for over a decade, maybe a decade or two, about America being the sleeping giant of rugby,” she said. “And when that sleeping giant wakes up, oh my God, it’s going to be crazy because of the market for the sport in America and how lucrative it is.”

The United States has won the hosting rights to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

“Most of the people who are in charge and making these decisions are men, and they thought that men’s rugby was this sleeping giant that was going to wake up and create all this greatness,” she adds. “But the sleeping giant, in fact, is women’s rugby.”

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC’s new online course, “Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure.” We’ll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage stress and create healthy habits, plus simple ways to increase your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Get started today and use code EARLYBIRD to get a 30% introductory discount through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for the CNBC Make It newsletter for tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/03/phaidra-knight-us-womens-rugby-4m-gift-is-momentous-for-the-team.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos