US candidate Jill Stein considers nominating Palestinian advocates for vice president | 2024 US Election News





US Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is considering three Palestinian rights advocates, including two Arab-Americans, as her running mates in the election, her campaign has confirmed.

The vice presidential announcement will be made at a live rally on Thursday, the Stein campaign told Al Jazeera.

The candidates are Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC); Amer Zahr, a Palestinian-American activist; and Jacqueline Luqman, a journalist and activist.

All three have been vocal critics of Israel and the United States' staunch support for the war on Gaza. Stein, a physician and activist, is herself a strong supporter of Palestinian rights.

Having one of the three candidates on the ballot could increase Steins' chances of reaching the mass of disaffected voters angry at the mainstream Democratic Party's stance on Israel.

Although Steins' campaign is a high-stakes race, with American politics dominated by the Republican and Democratic parties, if she wins a significant share of the vote, her campaign could influence the outcome of the election.

Additionally, Steins' supporters say they hope his candidacy could broaden the debate around Gaza and amplify voters' concerns about U.S. policy.

With a Palestine advocate on the ticket, Steins' candidacy could also force Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to further grapple with growing frustration over President Joe Biden's unconditional support for Israel.

Even with a small percentage of the vote, Steins' campaign could have a major impact on the election in places like the swing state of Michigan, which is home to large Arab-American and Muslim communities.

Ayoub and Zahr are both from Michigan.

Honored

Luqman, Zahr and Ayoub all confirmed to Al Jazeera that they had been approached by the campaign and said they were honoured to be considered for the position.

Ayoub said it was important for Stein to consider Palestinian rights advocates as running mates.

We are living in a critical time. It is a time when genocide is in plain sight. There is no way to escape it. And it is a time when most people in the world and many Americans see how complicit and active both sides are in the genocide.

Zahr also said that choosing a staunch supporter of Palestinian rights as Stein's running mate was a smart move on the campaign's part.

It is clear that the genocide in Gaza dominated the entire presidential campaign, Zahr told Al Jazeera.

While Biden has stepped aside amid growing concerns about his age following a disastrous debate performance in May, Zahr said the Democratic presidential coalition is crumbling because of the Gaza war.

Luqman told Al Jazeera that opposing the war on Gaza should not be a campaign issue, but a human issue. There is no lesser evil. Evil is evil, and genocide is evil.

The US-backed Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed at least 39,550 people, razed large swathes of the territory and brought its more than two million residents to the brink of starvation.

Gaza and the elections

Although foreign policy is not usually a major factor in U.S. elections, the war on Gaza is increasingly becoming a decisive issue in the presidential race.

Arabs, Muslims, youth and progressives have expressed anger at Biden’s support for the war. And while it is unclear how the issue will play out after the US president withdraws from the presidential race and endorses Harris, some communities have shown a willingness to break with Democrats over Gaza.

Predominantly Arab neighborhoods in cities like Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit, voted overwhelmingly for Biden over former President Donald Trump in 2020, helping him win Michigan.

But with the war in Gaza, support for Biden has fallen sharply among Arab-American communities, according to opinion polls.

The US administration has approved at least $14 billion in additional military aid to Israel and vetoed three UN Security Council proposals that would have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The White House said Harris had been a full partner in shaping Gaza policy. The vice president, however, expressed greater empathy for the suffering of Palestinians while pledging an unwavering commitment to Israel.

Harris, who is expected to become the Democratic nominee to face Trump in November after winning enough delegates to clinch the nomination, has not chosen a running mate.

But Palestinian rights advocates are lobbying against one potential Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro, who earlier this year compared Gaza solidarity protesters on college campuses to the Ku Klux Klan.

In 2021, Shapiro, as Pennsylvania attorney general, also supported sanctions against Ben & Jerry's after the ice cream company decided to cease operations in the Israeli-occupied West Bank over ethical concerns.

Opposition to Shapiro grew this week after the Philadelphia Inquirer unearthed a 1993 college newspaper editorial in which Shapiro downplayed the prospect of a resolution to the conflict after White House talks between then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

The Palestinians will not coexist peacefully, Shapiro writes in the article. They do not have the capacity to establish their own homeland and to achieve it, even with the help of Israel and the United States. They are too determined to fight to be able to establish their own peaceful homeland.

Why run?

As Democrats rally behind Harris, they portray Trump as an existential threat to American democracy.

Democratic officials have also accused Stein of helping the former president by garnering progressive votes when he had no realistic chance of winning.

Stein ran for president in 2012, 2016 and 2020, but never launched a competitive campaign.

Luqman, Ayoub and Zahr all said Steins' candidacy was about giving voters a choice and challenging the two major parties' monopoly on American politics.

“We do not exercise the right to vote only to vote for candidates who are guaranteed to win,” Luqman told Al Jazeera.

We are supposed to exercise that right as we see fit. And if the two major parties have offered nothing to the people, then the people should have the right to vote for candidates who they believe reflect their values.

Ayoub echoed this comment.

We cannot continue to play politics as usual in this country. We cannot allow Democrats and Republicans to continue to manipulate our communities, make false promises, enable genocide, and leave things as they are. [they are]Ayoub told Al Jazeera.

For his part, Zahr said Steins' campaign can raise awareness and help increase support for third-party candidates in the future.

As long as we say, 'Hey, third parties are a wasted vote,' we're perpetuating that system,” Zahr told Al Jazeera. “By the way, that system with a liberal Democratic president got us a US-funded genocide, even with a right-wing president.

