U.S. Sends More Warships to Mideast as Israel Escalates AttacksExBulletin





Tensions are rising in the Middle East as Israel expects an attack by Iran and its allies. Israel says it has killed several senior leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

U.S. warships are heading toward the Middle East as Israel anticipates an attack by Iran and its allies. The attack would follow the assassination of several high-ranking Lebanese activists and leaders, including in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, where NPR's Jane Arraf is. Jane, thanks for being with us.

JANE ARRAF, BYLINE: Thank you, Scott.

SIMON: What's the latest news?

ARRAF: Israel continues its attacks on militant commanders. The Palestinian news agency says an Israeli airstrike killed a Hamas commander in the Israeli-occupied West Bank this morning, and as you know, Scott, last week Israel said it killed several senior commanders from Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, including in an airstrike here in the Lebanese capital. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is believed to be behind the death of a senior Hamas politician while he was visiting Iran. Iran and its allies are expected to retaliate, which has greatly increased fears of a broader conflict. As evidence, the U.S. Department of Defense is sending more warships and aircraft to the region, and Israel and Lebanon are bracing for expected retaliation. Here's what U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has to say about the U.S. military response.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LLOYD AUSTIN: If Israel is attacked, we will certainly help them defend themselves. You saw us do it in April and you can expect us to do it again.

ARRAF: He says, though, that they don't want that to happen. The reference to April is when Iran fired hundreds of missiles and attack drones at Israel in retaliation for an airstrike that killed a senior Iranian commander in Syria.

SIMON: The Hamas leader who was killed in Iran was buried yesterday in Qatar, and I see that several cities are in mourning. Could you tell us more about that?

ARRAF: The funeral of Ismail Haniyeh, whose body was brought back from Iran, was lavish. He was a guest of Iran. He was there for the inauguration of the new president. So the murder was particularly provocative. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is widely believed to have been behind the attack. And, Scott, it had a particular impact because Haniyeh was not a military commander. He was the head of Hamas' political bureau in Qatar and was involved in the US-brokered ceasefire negotiations with Israel over the war in Gaza. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said this week that after Haniyeh's murder, Israel had become, quote, a “rogue state.”

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AYMAN AL SAFADI: He is the one who negotiated the exchange rate agreement. How can a country that wants to conclude an agreement kill its main interlocutor in these negotiations?

ARRAF: It’s important to remember that Jordan is one of only two Arab countries that has signed a peace agreement with Israel. Safadi said the killing was an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to torpedo ceasefire negotiations. There are still many diplomatic efforts underway. The United States is not talking directly to Iran, but Safadi, for example, spoke this week with the U.S. secretary of state and the Iranian foreign minister to try to defuse tensions.

SIMON: How is the situation in Iran?

ARRAF: Iran held a large memorial ceremony before transferring his remains to Qatar. And here in Beirut, Palestinian factions held symbolic funerals.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing in a language other than English).

ARRAF: The fighters carried two coffins representing Haniyeh and his bodyguard, draped in Palestinian flags. One speaker said Haniyeh could rest now and others would carry on his work. Nearly every Palestinian faction was represented, including many young people, most of them the grandchildren of people expelled from their homes decades ago. And what was striking, Scott, was their absolute faith that one day they would return home.

SIMON: And I understand that Israel arrested the preacher at a major Jerusalem mosque for incitement. What do we know about that?

ARRAF: Yes. It was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam. Israeli security forces took Sheikh Ekrima Sabri in for questioning after he delivered Haniyeh’s eulogy. He was detained for several hours and then temporarily banned from entering the mosque.

SIMON: And where are we at the moment?

ARRAF: We are on high alert, certainly, with regard to Israel. Most airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel, and Lebanon is kind of a bubble here in Beirut, but the country is clearly preparing for attacks, and the American embassies and others are concerned.

SIMONExBulletin's Jane Arraf in Beirut, thank you very much.

ARRAF: Thank you, Scott.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see our website terms of use and permissions at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are created on a timely basis by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/03/nx-s1-5061738/the-u-s-is-sending-more-warships-to-the-middle-east-as-israel-steps-up-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos