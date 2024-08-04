Government warns rioters will pay a price as wave of violence sweeps across Britain | UK News





Ministers warned rioters would pay a price if violent clashes spread across Britain on Saturday, after a day of clashes between police and protesters amid the worst civil unrest in a decade.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police would have the full support of the government to take the strongest possible action. She said criminal violence and disorder had no place on Britain's streets.

Anyone who engages in criminal disorder and violent assault on the streets must expect to be arrested, prosecuted, punished, and subject to the full force of the law, including imprisonment and travel bans. If you break the law, there are consequences.

The widespread nature of the clashes presents Keir Starmer's new government with its first major challenge, which now faces calls to introduce emergency powers to stop further violence and summon parliament.

In protests across the country, bricks were thrown at police officers in Stoke-on-Trent, fireworks were set off amid tense exchanges between anti-Islam groups and anti-racism protesters in Belfast, and in Hull, three police officers were injured and four arrested when windows were smashed at a hotel used to house migrants. Several police officers were injured in Liverpool city centre, where bricks, bottles and flares were thrown and one officer was hit in the head with a chair. Dispersal notices were issued across the city centre, and scuffles broke out in Nottingham's Old Market Square as opposing groups faced each other, with bottles and other objects thrown from both sides.

People walk past Sunderland Central Police Station after a violent anti-immigrant protest in Sunderland on August 3. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Around 150 people carrying St George's Cross flags and chanting “You are not British any more” and “Paedophile Muslims in our streets” were heavily outnumbered in Leeds as hundreds of counter-protesters chanted Nazi rubbish in our streets. Clashes broke out between protesters and punks in the town for the festival in Blackpool, with bottles and chairs thrown.

Lord Walney, the government's independent adviser on political violence and disorder, has stressed the need for urgent political intervention. He told the Observer that new emergency powers may be needed to deal with outbreaks of violence. He said the system was not set up to deal with these raucous mobs, which were being fomented by far-right actors.

Home Office ministers are expected to urgently consider new temporary emergency arrangements to allow police to use their full powers of arrest to address gatherings where there is a clear intention to cause violent disorder.

Keir Starmer opened a meeting of senior ministers on Saturday, saying he was giving police full support to crack down on extremists who seek to spread hate by terrorising communities. He also made it clear that the right to freedom of expression and the violence of recent days were two very different things.

The riots last week began on Monday after three young girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, was suspected of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat. Following those messages, far-right protesters, guided by social media, gathered in cities across the country.

Joe Mulhall, research director for the anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate, said Elon Musk’s decision to allow right-wing activists like Tommy Robinson back onto his social media platform X was a major factor in the spread of online misinformation. He said individuals who had previously been banned from Twitter were the ones who spread the initial misinformation and outrage. And now they’ve been brought back onto the platform.

Robinson was permanently banned from the platform (then called Twitter) in March 2018, but returned in November after Musk took over. Mulhall added that he hasn’t seen significant numbers of people protesting since 2018.

An example of the dangers of misuse of social media was revealed in Stoke-on-Trent, where police were forced to deny that a stabbing had taken place there, contradicting claims made on social media. Speculation today that the disorder had led to a stabbing incident has grown. Police have confirmed that despite a video on social media fuelling speculation, the information is false and that no stabbing incident was reported to police or emergency responders.

Ben Julian BJ Harrington, head of public order for the National Police Chiefs' Council, highlighted the dangers of such interventions, blaming social media misinformation for last week's chaos.

He said: There were reports today that two people were stabbed by Muslims in Stoke. That is not true. There are people who do not even exist in this country, going around and spreading hate, division and concern about communities they do not care about, do not know about and do not understand.

Harrington, who was also the NPCC's gold commander for the national strategy on Saturday disorder, said rioters, thugs and criminals were responsible. He said this was not about protests. This was about violent disorder. This was about people going into communities and throwing bricks and bottles at police officers working in those communities and causing damage.

Riot police line up on Lower Ormeau Road as protesters move through the area following a demonstration outside Belfast City Hall. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA

He said forces across the UK were bringing back officers from furlough and deploying an extra 130 police support units, including about 2,000 officers. Of course, police numbers are limited and not all officers pulled from the community will be there to solve robberies.

Reflecting concerns about the dangers of social media, Shadow Home Secretary James Cleverley called on tech companies to be taken to Downing Street to ensure they were taking action to stop the spread of misinformation on their platforms. But he was criticised for issuing a statement saying Starmer’s kneeling sent the wrong message to protesters, adding that there was absolutely no justification for such disorder.

There were also accusations that Nigel Farage had played a role in inciting violence with his comments about the Southport murders, and he questioned whether the truth was being hidden from us after Monday’s attack. Robert Jenrick, one of the leading candidates in the Conservative leadership race, said the Reform Party leaders’ comments had not made things any better.

Clashes last week escalated four days ago in Whitehall when more than 100 protesters were arrested and bottles and cans were thrown at police, while violence also broke out in Hartlepool and Manchester.

Starmer announced a new national response to the problem on Thursday, linking police forces across the country through intelligence sharing and expanding facial recognition technology.

Then on Friday, around 500 people, including parents with children, gathered in Sunderland city centre to protest against far-right social media posts. The gathering soon turned violent, with masked boys and men throwing missiles at riot police, including bricks, stones, beer cans and scaffolding poles.

Ten people were arrested and four police officers were taken to hospital, one seriously. A police station was looted and a citizens’ counselling centre was set on fire. The smell of burning smoke still lingered in the air Saturday morning. Shoppers stopped to express their shock at what had happened, and hundreds of residents of all ages gathered on the city streets, carrying brushes, trash pickers, buckets, garbage bags and dustbins.

Sunderland Central Labour MP Louise Atkinson said there was a link between the disorder and the resurgence of the English Defence League (EDL), which was founded by Robinson, whose real name was Stephen Jabley-Lennon. The EDL has since disbanded but its supporters remain active, and Atkinson said there was evidence that the group's Nazi wing was involved in Friday's violence.

A Sunderland cathedral priest said the mob had tried to tear down a headstone to use as a missile during the chaos gripping the city. It is a sacrilegious act to touch someone's headstone, said the Rev. Jackie Tyson. It also shows a lack of common sense. Have you ever picked up a headstone?

