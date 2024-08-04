American swimmer Alex Walsh loses bronze by disqualification





NANTERRE, France (AP) Less than an hour after American swimmer Alex Walsh was disqualified and lost a bronze medal, her younger sister Gretchen won gold and helped the U.S. relay team set a world record.

Let's talk about the highs and lows of the Olympic stage for the tight-knit family from Nashville, Tennessee.

“I'm just devastated,” Gretchen Walsh said. “I think Alex deserves a lot, she's worked so hard and I don't really know how to put it into words, it's really sad, but I know she'll come back and better than ever.”

Alex Walsh finished third in the women's 200m individual medley, in position to win bronze, before a review overturned her result.

According to World Aquatics, she was disqualified for not completing the backstroke portion of her backstroke and for turning too early. Alex walked through the mixed zone after her event at La Défense Arena on the penultimate night of swimming without speaking to reporters.

Soon after, Gretchen was part of the U.S. mixed 4×100 relay team. They won gold and broke the world record in an event that made its debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

She joined hands with Torri Huske on her left and Nic Fink on her right and joined backstroke star Ryan Murphy on the same podium Alex had missed earlier.

They finished in 3 minutes, 37.43 seconds, 0.12 seconds ahead of China. That result was also revised before it was made official. When it was, Murphy raised both arms in the air in celebration.

The Walshes have accomplished a lot together. Last spring, they led the University of Virginia to its fourth consecutive NCAA swimming and diving championship.

Gretchen Walsh had watched her sisters race and then decided to swim another 50 meters to warm up for her own event.

“I was really happy for her when I saw that she had made it to third place. I was thrilled that she was on the podium and then I did another 50 metres of warm-up and then it was a disqualification,” she said. “So I was stopped in the middle of the pool, so upset, I don’t really know how to describe it. But yeah, I knew I was going to have to move on quickly in that moment, give her a big hug, tell her I was there for her and then go out and do this in her honour.”

__

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paris-olympics-2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/olympics-2024-university-of-virginia-alex-walsh-daad0dbe2862413eb1fb075595671956 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos