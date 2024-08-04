US and UK urge citizens to leave Lebanon immediately





Hamas and Hezbollah supporters take part in a protest condemning the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr, in Sidon, Lebanon August 2, 2024. ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS / REUTERS

The US Embassy in Lebanon on Saturday, August 3, urged its citizens to leave Lebanon by “any available ticket,” amid fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

Despite the flight suspensions and cancellations, “commercial transportation options to depart Lebanon remain available,” the embassy said in a statement. “We encourage those wishing to depart Lebanon to book any available ticket, even if that flight does not depart immediately or follow their preferred route.”

Read more Reserved for subscribers Hezbollah promises Israel “well-studied reprisals”

The British government also urged its citizens to leave the country immediately on Saturday. In a statement, the Foreign Office said British nationals should leave the Middle Eastern country “now, while commercial options remain available.” “Tensions are high and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. “As we work around the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals is clear: leave now.”

The Foreign Office said it would “strengthen” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “Border Force, consular officers and military personnel to the region”. The officers will provide “additional support” to embassy staff while military personnel will provide embassies with “operational support to assist British nationals”, the department said. “This is in addition to the landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already in the eastern Mediterranean supporting allies with humanitarian needs, with the Royal Air Force also placing transport helicopters on standby,” the statement added.

“Given that exit routes from Lebanon may be affected, restricted or closed due to escalating events without notice, teams will continue to urge British nationals to depart while commercial options remain available.”

Read more Reserved for subscribers Fear and mistrust in Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut after Israeli strike

Flights to Beirut operated by Air France and low-cost carrier Transavia France will remain suspended until at least Tuesday due to “security” concerns in the region, parent company Air France-KLM said. The two French airlines first suspended the route on Monday, a day after Israel vowed to retaliate after rocket attacks from Lebanon killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. “Any resumption of operations will be subject to further assessment on the ground,” a spokesman said Saturday, adding that passengers with reservations could rebook at no extra cost. Flights to Tel Aviv would continue as normal, he added.

The rocket attack on the Golan Heights raised fears of an escalation of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. When those fears subsided somewhat, airlines announced Tuesday that flights would resume Wednesday. But Israel then struck a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut on Tuesday night, targeting a senior commander it accuses of being behind the rocket attack on the Golan Heights. That development triggered an extension of the flight suspension until Saturday, which has now been extended again.

Iran said Saturday it expected Tehran-backed Hezbollah to strike deeper into Israel and not limit itself to military targets. Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces almost daily. German airline Lufthansa has suspended flights until August 5.

The World with AFP

Reuse this content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/08/03/us-embassy-urges-citizens-to-leave-lebanon-on-any-ticket-available_6708437_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos