Legendary status: American shot putter Ryan Crouser wins unprecedented third gold medal





It's become a quadrennial tradition to say it: Ryan Crouser won gold in the shot put.

Already among the greatest Olympians of all time, Crouser now enters a category of his own. The 31-year-old American is the first shot putter, male or female, to win three gold medals.

After winning gold at each of the last two Olympics, Crouser captured his third gold medal Saturday in Paris with a throw of 22.90m.

“Throwing a 16-pound ball as far as you can for a living is exhausting,” Crouser said. “Three gold medals are a testament to that, being the first person to win three gold medals.”

His American teammate Joe Kovacs won his third consecutive Olympic silver medal, throwing 22.15m on his sixth attempt in torrential rain at the Stade de France. Just behind him, Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell became the first man or woman in his country's history to win a medal in the shot put, in any category, by taking bronze.

But this night was all about Crouser, from start to finish. What makes Crouser’s historic feat even more exceptional are the brutal injuries and health issues he’s had to overcome. He won the 2023 World Championships despite two blood clots in his left leg, risking everything to make the transatlantic flight to Budapest with the clots.

In early 2024, he injured the ulnar nerve in his throwing elbow, a brutal diagnosis for someone whose livelihood is throwing a 15-pound metal ball. A month later, he tore a pectoral muscle while bench pressing. He then underwent two surgeries. All of this put his status for Paris in doubt. Doctors wouldn’t even clear him to throw until early summer. But as always, Crouser pulled himself together.

“I have a lot of self-doubt,” he said before the Olympics. “I was trying to throw but I couldn't, and then I had to spend a week in rehab.

In the back of your mind you're thinking, “Gosh, at 31, am I ever going to get over this?”

Despite all this, Crouser is once again an Olympic champion.

“I'm just honored,” Crouser said after his third Olympic medal ceremony. “This year has not been easy with so many setbacks.

“It was even more special to be on the field tonight. There were a lot of times I thought I might not be on the field.”

Crouser was born into a family of throwers. His father, Mitch, was an alternate in the discus on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team. His uncle, Brian, and cousin, Sam, competed in three Olympic Games as javelin throwers. Today, this son of the thrower is an unrivaled icon of the sport. A world record-holder, three Olympic gold medals, a technique (the “Crouser slide”) named after him, Crouser is the greatest shot putter of all time.

