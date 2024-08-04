DW 08/04/2024 Riots continue for 4th day after stabbing incident





British police were injured in clashes with far-right protesters as violent riots continued across the UK on Saturday.

In the north-west city of Liverpool, protesters threw chairs, flares and bricks at police officers. There were also clashes between police and rioters in Manchester.

In Hull, protesters smashed the windows of a hotel housing migrants, according to the BBC.

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, fireworks were set off as clashes broke out between anti-Islam groups and anti-racist protesters. Opposition groups also clashed in Nottingham and Bristol.

In Leeds, anti-immigrant protesters waving British flags chanted “You are not British any more”. They were met by counter-protesters chanting “Get the Nazi scum off our streets”.

Violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday as a police station and an overturned car were set on fire. Arrests were made across the country and more are expected.

“Criminal violence and assault on our streets will not be tolerated,” Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, adding that anyone involved in criminal disorder would face “the strongest possible punishment”.

In London, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place as usual despite counter-demonstrations nearby.

How did it start?

The riots were sparked by misinformation about a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party at a studio in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England, last week.

The stabbing incident left three children dead and 10 others injured, eight of them children.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with multiple counts, including the murders of the girls at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop.

Rudakuban is accused of murdering Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Agiar, 9, and injuring 10 others.

After the Southport attack, far-right social media channels were awash with false claims that the attacker was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat.

Police stressed that Rudakubana was born in Britain.

He was remanded to a juvenile detention facility and is due back in court in October.

The riots are seen as the first major test of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's power less than a month after he took office. He condemned the violence and said the rioters were “hijacking” the nation's grief.

A statement from Starmer's office said: “The Government supports police in taking all necessary steps to keep our streets safe.”

Police believe the anti-Islam group the English Defence League is behind the violence. Anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate says it has identified 30 more events taking place over the weekend.

tg/sms(dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/uk-riots-continue-for-a-fourth-day-in-wake-of-mass-stabbing/a-69851161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos