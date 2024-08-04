Countries urge citizens to leave Lebanon as fears of Middle East war grow





EPA

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged fire in the early hours of Sunday

Several countries have urged their nationals to leave Lebanon, with the United States warning its citizens to do so with any available ticket, as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East grow.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation against Israel, which it accuses of being responsible for the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in Tehran. Israel has not commented.

His assassination came hours after Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Western officials fear that Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia and political movement based in Lebanon, could play a key role in such retaliation, which could in turn trigger a serious Israeli response.

Diplomatic efforts by the United States and other Western countries continue to attempt to defuse tensions in the region.

But in response to these concerns, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Italy, Canada and Jordan have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible, as a growing number of flights are cancelled or suspended at the country's only commercial airport in Beirut.

Some ticket prices have skyrocketed, but there has been no sign of panic or people rushing to leave.

Fears of an escalation of hostilities that could engulf Lebanon have been at their highest since Hezbollah began its attacks on Israel, a day after Hamas' deadly attacks on southern Israel on October 7 in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of the violence has been confined to border areas, with both sides indicating they are not interested in a wider conflict.

Hezbollah, however, has vowed to respond to Shukr's assassination, which took place in Dahiyeh, the group's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at the northern Israeli town of Beit Hillel at around 00:25 local time (21:25 GMT Saturday).

Footage posted on social media showed Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepting the rockets. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli Air Force responded by striking targets in southern Lebanon.

Two people were killed in a stabbing attack in Holon, Israel, on Sunday morning. The attacker was later neutralized, police said.

Video: Israel intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon

In a statement released Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut said those who choose to remain in Lebanon should prepare contingency plans and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period.

The Pentagon said it was deploying additional warships and fighter jets to the region to help defend Israel against possible attacks by Iran and its proxies, a strategy similar to that adopted in April, when Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for an attack on its diplomatic compound in Syria.

He blamed the strike on Israel.

Many fear that Iran's retaliation on this occasion will take a similar form.

The UK has announced it will send additional military personnel, consular staff and Border Force officers to assist with any evacuations.

She urged British citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are operating.

Two British military ships are already in the area and the Royal Air Force has put transport helicopters on alert.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the regional situation could deteriorate rapidly.

In a telephone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Baqeri Kani, said Iran would “undoubtedly use its inherent and legitimate right” to “punish” Israel.

On Friday, an Iranian state television presenter warned that “the world would witness extraordinary scenes.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israelis that “difficult days lie ahead… We have heard threats from all sides. We are prepared to face any scenario.”

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated with the death of 12 children and teenagers in a strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel blamed Hezbollah and vowed harsh retaliation, although Hezbollah denied any involvement.

Days later, Shukr, a close adviser to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Four other people, including two children, were also killed.

Hours later, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the movement's main supporter, was assassinated in Iran. He was visiting the country to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president, Massoud Pezeshkian.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel would face severe punishment for the killing.

Haniyeh's assassination dealt a major blow to negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, the main hope for defusing tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border.

