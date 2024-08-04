Courts ready to sit through the night after violent unrest across Britain | Politics News





The government has said it will take “all necessary steps” to deal with those involved in criminal activity during the violent unrest across England, including keeping courts open overnight.

The government's advisory committee on political violence and disruption has warned that far-right groups “almost certainly receive support and assistance from hostile states to create and promote disinformation”.

Breaking news: More clashes expected after 90 arrests

Police Minister Diana Johnson told Sky News the Government would commit the “necessary” resources to ensure those arrested were dealt with quickly.

3:42 How violent protests unfolded in Britain

Asked whether that would include courts staying open overnight, she said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that he will do whatever it takes to ensure people can get through the court system.”

“We have already arrested and detained people. It is very clear that we want to send a message to people: if you commit this kind of criminal assault on the streets, you will be held accountable.”

She said the prime minister was the attorney general during the 2011 riots and was “very good at getting what we need” as the courts sat through the night.

She also ensured that the prison had the capacity to house the convicted individuals.

“People should not feel safe on the streets, especially in communities where people feel unsafe because of the color of their skin,” she added.

Dozens of people have been arrested after violent unrest broke out across England and Northern Ireland on Saturday, with police warning more violence was likely in the coming days.

Police officers were attacked and injured, and there were clashes between anti-immigrant protesters and counter-protesters.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those involved in the clashes would “pay a price”, adding: “Criminal violence and disorder have no place on Britain's streets.”

Image: A police officer restrains a man during a protest in Liverpool. Photo: PA

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood told ministers that “the entire judicial system is ready to convict as soon as possible.”

The protests this week erupted after three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport, with far-right activists and agitators spreading misinformation about the suspect online.

9:08 'Crime can't lead the discussion'

Read more from Sky News: More than 90 arrested in violent protests across UK Witness: Inside the 'battle in progress' in Bristol How could Starmer's CV be useful in tackling unrest?

Lord Walney, the government adviser on political violence and disruption, told Sky News that the Southport tragedy had been “used by the far right, aided by a hostile state that helped to create and plan disinformation to spread false narratives”.

He said the government should do “more” to crack down on accounts spreading misinformation, and a recent government review recommended more resources be provided to intelligence and security resources.

“In places like Russia or Iran, there will be troll factories full of Russian or Iranian nationals posing as British with extreme right or left views, whose sole purpose is to create and spread disinformation,” he said.

“It could have a huge impact on this environment.”

