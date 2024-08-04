UK riots and protests live today: Far-right mob attacks police, sets fire to Rotherham Holiday Inn immigrant hotel





Far-right rioters have set fire to a Rotherham hotel housing migrants, as people across Britain brace for more violence on Sunday.

Masked rioters, including some waving British flags, gathered outside the Holiday Express hotel in Manvers, South Yorkshire, and clashed with police.

Footage emerged showing fire spreading from a lower-floor window as hotel guests watched from the top floor after the mob threw bricks and smashed windows. It is unclear whether they were immigrants.

Riots broke out in major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke on Saturday, with at least 90 people arrested and destruction left in the aftermath.

A library in Liverpool, Merseyside, has been set on fire after a violent mob broke into it, reducing part of the building to ashes.

Meanwhile, in other towns and cities, shoe shops, vape shops and cafes have been destroyed. In Belfast, a Syrian cafe owner said he was left speechless after his business was destroyed.

Police Chief BJ Harrington, speaking at the National Police Chiefs' Conference on public order, said authorities were bracing for people to try again in the coming days.

Key Points Latest Update 1722781597 Show Hundreds march through Middlesbrough

At 4.25pm, more than 300 protesters gathered at Middlesbrough's war memorial before marching through the city

They marched through the city centre carrying banners reading “Tom Jones is Welsh, Axel Rudakubana is not Welsh” and chanting “We want our country back”.

Police at one point used dogs to push them back and prevent them from running ahead of officers patrolling the march.

At least two people were led away in handcuffs within 30 minutes, while pieces of stone, vapes and plastic bottles were thrown.

Some people kicked barricades into the road to prevent police cars from passing while they were ahead, and one man sat on the hood of a police car to block the vehicle's movement.

A man was detained as hundreds of protesters marched through Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Alexander ButlerAugust 4, 2024 15:26

1722780957 Rotherham MP condemns far-right criminals

The Labour MP for Rotherham has condemned far-right criminals who attacked a hotel believed to be housing refugees.

Sarah Champion said: I am deeply concerned by the escalating violence at the Holiday Inn Manchester.

Those who are causing damage and attacking police do not represent our town and I am disgusted by their actions. This is criminal disorder and intimidation, not protest.

Athena Stavrou4 August 2024 15:15

1722780824 Photo: Immigrants watch from hotel windows. Immigrants watch from Holiday Inn windows as the mob attacks the building (Getty Images)

Alexander ButlerAugust 4, 2024 15:13

1722780089Labour MP for Rotherham reacts to Holiday Inn Express chaos

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, reacted to the rioters causing chaos outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.

This is terrible, she wrote on X.

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham (PA)

Jabed Ahmed4 Aug 2024 15:01

1722779848 Rotherham rioters attempt to overthrow police van

Protesters in Rotherham appear to be attempting to overturn a police van.

Footage shared on social media shows several masked men surrounding a police van while officers try to stop them.

(screenshot)

Jabed Ahmed4 Aug 2024 14:57

1722779743Picture: Police surrounded at Rotherham hotel Police officers treat an injured colleague inside the hotel, seen through a broken window (Danny Lawson/PA Wire) Fire extinguishers are used as a warning flare by police during an anti-immigrant protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Alexander ButlerAugust 4, 2024 14:55

1722779221Picture: Rioters attack and set fire to a Holiday Inn in Rotherham believed to be housing migrants (Reuters) Far-right rioters clash with police as they open fire on the ground floor of the hotel (Reuters)

Alexander ButlerAugust 4, 2024 14:47

1722779043 Holiday Inn statement amid Rotherham chaos

IHG, the company that owns the Holiday Inn Express chain, issued a brief statement amid the chaos outside the Rotherham branch.

A statement sent to the BBC said the safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our top priority.

Jabed Ahmed4 Aug 2024 14:44

1722778642Holiday Inn Rotherham lobby interior photo (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)(Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Jabed Ahmed4 Aug 2024 14:37

1722778401Photo: A burning wheelie bin outside the Rotherham Holiday Inn Express (Youtube)

Jabed Ahmed4 Aug 2024 14:33

