British troops wait to evacuate civilians in Lebanon





The British government has expanded its efforts to support British nationals in Lebanon amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Authorities urged people to leave the country immediately as the situation rapidly worsened.

The Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Secretary and Defence Secretary have strongly warned British nationals to leave the country while commercial flights are still operating.

The government has sent additional personnel to the area, including border guards and consular staff, to reinforce embassy staff and provide support.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed the urgency of the situation, saying: “The situation is tense and could deteriorate rapidly. We are working around the clock to strengthen our consulate in Lebanon, but our message to British nationals there is to leave now.”

He also warned that the wider conflict could have dire consequences, citing the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution. “It is not in anyone’s interest for this conflict to escalate. The consequences could be catastrophic. That is why we continue to call for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.”

According to the press release:

“The Government is urging British nationals in Lebanon to leave now in order to strengthen support for British nationals remaining in the Middle East. The UK is banning all travel to Lebanon and is advising British nationals in Lebanon to leave now while commercial options remain available. British nationals in Lebanon are also encouraged to sign up to Register Your Presence to receive the latest information and important updates directly from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Officers have been deployed to the region, including Lebanon, to provide additional support to embassy staff as part of the government’s preparedness plan for a range of conflict scenarios, as tensions in the region rise. Consular experts are available to support British nationals in strategic planning and respond to enquiries, ensuring they have the support and advice they need, and Border Force staff are on hand to support consular operations.

As routes out of Lebanon (including by road) are likely to be affected, restricted or closed without warning due to the escalating incident, the team will continue to urge UK nationals to leave while commercial options remain. Military personnel are also being deployed to the area to provide operational support to the embassy to assist UK nationals. This is being done alongside the amphibious ships RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan, which are already in the Eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian needs, and the Royal Air Force has also placed transport helicopters on standby.”

Defence Secretary John Healey highlighted the role of the military, saying: “Our armed forces will always be there to support British citizens around the world and to strengthen regional stability with their professionalism and courage.”

He called for a de-escalation in the region, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and a diplomatic path to peace and security. “As I told Middle East leaders this week, de-escalation must be the primary focus in the region, and we urge everyone to de-escalate. The fighting must end, and there must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a diplomatic path to peace and security.”

This potential evacuation operation is similar to Operation Highbrow, the mass evacuation of civilians from Beirut by the British Ministry of Defence during the 2006 Lebanon War. In fact, the images featured in this article were taken during this operation.

Helicopters initially transported the most vulnerable to Cyprus, followed by Royal Navy ships that ferried refugees across the Mediterranean. This operation, involving both Royal Navy ships and Royal Air Force helicopters, was the largest evacuation operation in Britain since Dunkirk and before the Agan evacuation.

