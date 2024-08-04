Katie Ledecky Wins 800 Freestyle, Her Ninth Olympic Gold MedalExBulletin





Katie Ledecky did it again, winning a second gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the ninth of her career. She is the most decorated American Olympian in history and led the U.S. swim team at these Summer Games. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NANTERRE, France Legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky did it again, winning Olympic gold in a grueling 800-meter freestyle final, holding off Australian star Ariarne Titmus, who took silver.

“We were all hurting after that race,” Ledecky said after the race. “I knew it was going to be tough and that’s what happened.”

It was Ledecky's second gold medal of the Games, after dominating the women's 1,500 metres final.

Titmus, who also won two gold medals in Paris, described it as an honour to race against Ledecky.

“I did my best,” Titmus said.

Ledecky is the master of this event, winning the Olympic final over the 800 meters four times in a row, dating back to London in 2012.

Katie Ledecky, top, stays ahead of Team Australia's Ariarne Titmus during the women's 800m freestyle final on Saturday. Ledecky never relinquished the lead and won her ninth Olympic gold medal. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I was eleven when she won her gold medal [in the 800 meter freestyle] “In London,” Titmus said. “To play four games in a row is unreal.”

American swimmer Paige Madden fought her way to third place to win bronze.

Ledecky put in a courageous and hard-fought performance, as he has now won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the Paris Games.

During this race, Titmus came within a few strokes of Ledecky, but each time, the American did not give up and continued his momentum. In the end, Ledecky finished more than a second ahead of the Australian with a time of 8:11.04.

“I'm glad she's the one who beat me to keep her streak alive because it's just remarkable,” Titmus said.

In total, Ledecky won 14 Olympic medals, including nine gold. She is the most decorated American athlete to ever compete in the Olympic Games.

Ledecky's victory came moments before a relay team of American men and women won gold in the 4×100 medley final, narrowly beating a strong Chinese team and setting a new world record.

Another American swimming star at the Paris Olympics, Kate Douglass, won silver in the women's 200-meter individual medley. The individual medley races combine freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

Douglass fell in the final straight to Canada's powerful Summer McIntosh, who set a new Olympic record in the event and won her fourth medal of the Paris Games, including three golds.

Tonight's medal haul was a rebound for the United States after days of near-misses when other countries' athletes had to fight first. The U.S. team now has six swimming medals. In a typical Summer Olympics, the U.S. wins at least 10.

