Far-right activists are terrorising British Muslims, charity says | Hate crime





Rape and murder threats against Muslims increased fivefold and hate crimes tripled last week amid a surge in far-right activity, a national watchdog group said Sunday.

Early analysis from Tell Mama suggests British Muslims are terrified by a surge in far-right activity since Monday, which is directly linked to a spike in hate crimes against Islamists.

Tell Mama is a monitoring group that tracks complaints of anti-Muslim hate crimes. They say the increased fear experienced by Muslims is directly linked to the far right.

According to the charity, a total of 10 mosques have been attacked or threatened, including Islamic places of worship in Southport, Liverpool and Hartlepool.

The charity said people were too scared to leave their homes, and women wearing head coverings such as the hijab faced threats on the streets.

The increase comes from initial figures collected from July 26 to August 2, compared to the same period last year. The data includes incidents that occurred online and in the real world.

The charity says the figures for a year ago were already higher than normal because of the increased hate crimes caused by the Israel-Gaza conflict. Full data will be released soon, but experience from Tel Mama and the Community Safety Trust (CST), which monitors hate incidents against Jews, suggests threats and attacks go unreported.

Iman Atta, director of Tel Mamas, said early data showed a clear trend, with far-right misinformation and disinformation spreading in the wake of the Southport attack, falsely linking Muslims to the incident.

This has led to far-right anti-Islam hate protests across the UK, and the far right mobilising and spreading more hate online – a direct result of the surge in far-right activity.

Marches and violence are terrifying to the community. People don't want to be seen, they don't want to go to the mosque. People may have legitimate concerns about immigration, but that doesn't mean they're going to destroy the mosque or attack or threaten the Muslim community.

The analysis is based on reports from Tell Mama. The police keep their own data. Since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict last year, the police have recorded a greater increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes than the CST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/aug/04/extreme-right-activists-terrorising-uk-muslims-tell-mama The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos