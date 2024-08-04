US, UK and France urge citizens to leave Lebanon as war fears loom | Israeli-Palestinian conflict news





Several Western governments, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as tensions rise in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Iran blames on Israel and the United States.

Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran on Wednesday, hours after Israel's assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut, sparked promises of revenge from Iran and the so-called axis of resistance.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, and the Israeli army have been exchanging cross-border fire since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza in October, after Hamas carried out a rare attack inside Israeli territory, killing about 1,139 people and taking about 240 others captive.

Iranian-backed groups from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria have already been involved in Israel's nearly 10-month war on Gaza. But the killings this week of Haniyeh and Shukr have heightened fears of a regional conflagration.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights [Leo Correa/AP]

On Saturday, the United States, an ally of Israel, announced it would send additional warships and fighter jets to the region and urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave on any available ticket.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has asked its citizens to prepare contingency plans if they choose to remain in Lebanon and to be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period.

The British Foreign Office has also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave now, while commercial options remain available.

Tensions are high and the situation could deteriorate rapidly, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement. As we work around the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals is clear: leave now.

The UK also confirmed that family members of staff at its embassy in Beirut had been temporarily recalled.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on Sunday, urging its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible due to the risk of military escalation.

In a very volatile security context, we once again draw the attention of French nationals, particularly those passing through, to the fact that direct commercial flights with stopovers to France are still available, the ministry specifies.

Canada has also advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Israel. The security situation could deteriorate further without warning, the Canadian government said in a travel advisory.

Rising tensions have also forced major airlines, including Dutch carrier KLM, Lufthansa, Emirates, Air France, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Swiss Airlines, to cancel flights to Israel, Iran and Lebanon.

Many Lebanese are immigrants, and some have come for their summer holidays, said Al Jazeeras' Ali Hashem, reporting from Beirut. With flight cancellations by many airlines and disruptions to flights, people will want to leave as soon as possible before the reprisals begin.

He said the Lebanese prime minister had already declared that the country had the right to retaliate against any aggression.

Lebanon is a country that is currently without a president, without an interim prime minister. Just like the disruptions at the airport, there are disruptions in the governance of this country. That is why we do not see many government officials speaking and reacting.

On Sunday morning, a burst of more than 50 rockets was fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel. Explosions were seen over the Upper Galilee region, as Israel deployed its missile defense system to intercept the rockets.

The rocket attacks come after Israel struck several areas in southern Lebanon overnight, Lebanese state media reported on Sunday.

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of Al Mahmudiyah area, followed by a second airstrike east of Kafr Rumman, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Iran said Saturday it expected Hezbollah to strike deeper into Israel and no longer limit itself to military targets.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi traveled to Iran on Sunday in an attempt to avert an all-out regional war.

“My visit to Iran aims to hold consultations on the serious escalation in the region and to engage in a frank and clear discussion on how to overcome the differences between the two countries with honesty and transparency,” Safadi said at a press conference in Tehran alongside his Iranian counterpart.

At the same time, a White House official said the United States, which has deployed more military forces in the Middle East, was taking defensive measures.

The overall goal is to lower the temperature in the region, deter and defend against these attacks, and avoid regional conflict, White House National Security Council deputy adviser Jonathan Finer said on CBS's Face the Nation.

In Gaza, Israel bombed tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, killing at least three people and wounding 18 others. The attack came hours after a strike on a school converted into a shelter in Gaza City that killed 17 people.

At least 39,550 Palestinians have been killed and 91,280 others wounded in Israel's war against the besieged and bombed enclave.

