



The ministers said they would take swift action to arrest rioters and open 24-hour courts to deal with suspects, but there was no need to deploy the military.

Police Minister Diana Johnson said the plan was to be swift in arresting, charging and convicting people after violent unrest in several towns and cities across the UK.

This approach aims to get the rioters off the streets as quickly as possible and act as a deterrent.

The police federation has warned that police may struggle to cope with other incidents as they deal with widespread disruption this weekend after violence erupted in areas including Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Stoke and Belfast.

Tiffany Lynch, acting national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said clashes were spreading to major cities and towns.

She told BBC News she was seeing officers stepping out of their day-to-day police duties and going out into the field to protect their communities.

But while that happens, unfortunately for the communities where crime victims live, their crimes are not being investigated. We can’t handle every case that comes to 999 because we have to prioritise what’s happening on the streets.

Despite reports that the military could be called in, Johnson said police did not need additional resources. She told BBC News there was no need to deploy the military and there had been no discussion about it.

Police have made it clear that they currently have all the resources and authority they need.

Asked whether enough had been done to quell the riots, Johnson told BBC News he wanted to send a clear message that those involved would be brought to justice.

Johnson said he was reassured that police had the resources they needed to deal with what was happening. They had long-standing plans for mutual support if they needed to deploy extra officers to specific areas. He had never heard of anyone not responding to 999 calls or anything like that.

She said any criminal breach of order will have penalties and consequences and will not be tolerated.

Asked if it was a sudden approach, she said, “Of course it was.”

She said Technology Minister Peter Kyle had led discussions with social media companies about how to curb the spread of misinformation online.

“Clearly we need to do more,” she added. “We had some problems this week with misinformation being spread.”

The recent riots began after three children were killed in Southport, leaving eight children and two adults injured. A 17-year-old boy from Cardiff has been arrested and charged. However, false information spread on social media that the perpetrators were Muslims seeking asylum who arrived on a small boat, drawing far-right anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim extremists to join in the chaos.

