Four questions ahead of USA men's basketball's quarterfinal against Brazil





Who is keeping Bruno Caboclo?

Remember him? Bruno Caboclo, a first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2014, has played everywhere from France to Mexico to Germany to Serbia in recent years. But he has been Brazil's best player so far in this tournament, including a 33-point, 17-rebound masterpiece against Japan to help his team advance to the quarterfinals. Any path to an upset for Brazil likely involves another huge game from the 6-foot-10 wing.

So who will draw the ball? Given the depth of the American wings, the answer is probably “it depends,” but it seems like an ideal position for someone like Jayson Tatum, who brings the same unique combination of size and athleticism, and happens to be an elite on-ball defender. Tatum started against Puerto Rico, and he could do so again here.

Will the United States manage to clean its defensive window?

Asked about Sunday's matchup with Brazil, Steve Kerr first talked about offensive rebounds. “They're very physical,” Kerr said. “I think they're the No. 1 team in the tournament in terms of offensive rebounds.” In fact, the Brazilians are averaging 13 offensive rebounds per game, slamming down rebounds with gusto from just about anywhere on the court.

That's a concern for a U.S. team that gave up 16 offensive rebounds in the group stage. Of course, that number needs some context: It's harder to get offensive rebounds when you're shooting like the Americans are. Still, keeping Brazil from getting the offensive rebound will require buy-in from all five positions, especially if the U.S. plays smaller without Joel Embiid on the court. Cut off Brazil's water and you can take advantage of the transition in the other direction. But don't, and you'll open the door to three-point shooting for a team that's shooting 45 percent from three in Paris.

