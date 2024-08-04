Britain's Muslim community is gripped by fear as far-right riots spread across the country





Muslim communities across Britain were gripped by fear on Sunday, as far-right riots and Islamophobic attacks spread to more cities days after a deadly stabbing in Southport was falsely attributed to a Muslim.

Riots broke out in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Sunderland, Belfast and Hull for five consecutive days after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport left three children dead and eight seriously injured.

Axel Rudakubana, the 17-year-old boy charged with murder, was born in Cardiff in 2006 to Christian Rwandan parents and moved to the village of Banks, Lancashire, in 2013.

While suspects under the age of 18 are generally protected from anonymity, Judge Andrew Menari decided to release Rudakubana's name because of the risk to the suspect's family and the public interest in accurately reporting his identity.

Violent scenes unfolded in several cities across England and Northern Ireland on Saturday afternoon, with footage from Hull showing a mob of white men attacking an Asian man, who they blamed on Muslims and immigrants.

Similar scenes unfolded in Bristol and Manchester, where black men walking alone were attacked by groups of masked white men.

Footage posted on social media in Manchester shows a Sainsbury's Local supermarket being forced to close after rioters stole items including wine bottles and beer cans.

In Leeds, about 150 people, mostly men, were seen waving St George's Cross flags and chanting “You are not British any more”, while hundreds of counter-protesters, who far outnumbered the rioters, could be heard chanting “Nazi scum, get off our streets”.

'While the government is right to speak out against the extremism it sees on its streets, it has remained silent on the Islamophobia that fuels it.'

– Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of MCB

Footage later shared on social media showed hooded youths throwing bricks, firecrackers and flares at police, while shops were looted.

After the attack, Muslim groups gathered to defend mosques and other places of worship from far-right mobs.

In videos shared online, many Muslims took to the streets to support police and said they would not launch attacks on far-right rioters.

The violence, which has led to scores of arrests and unsettled Britain's Muslim community, poses a major challenge to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer's month-old term in office.

At a time when anti-immigrant forces in British politics are enjoying some electoral success, hard-right agitators linked to football hooliganism have been thrust into the spotlight.

Starmer accused “thugs” of “hijacking” the nation’s grief to “sow hatred” and promised those responsible for violent acts would “face the full force of the law”. But his administration has been criticised for failing to reach out to leaders and groups in Britain’s Muslim community.

'Unchecked Islamophobia'

Much of the blame so far has been focused on figures like Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), who incited violence at X.

Merseyside police believe supporters of the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right group formerly led by Robinson, were responsible for the riots in Southport that left more than 50 police officers injured and Muslim worshippers terrorised.

In several videos posted to X, Robinson publicly justified the unrest and denounced Muslims to his 800,000 followers. Robinson had previously been banned from X (then known as Twitter), but returned in November after Musk acquired the platform.

On Friday, Musk clashed with Robinson on X, hours after Starmer warned that social media had a “responsibility” for tackling misinformation. Musk responded to Robinson’s post about the prime minister’s disorganized response with two exclamation points.

Since the riots, there have been voices criticising the role played by the party in fomenting the violence, with Nigel Farage MP questioning whether “the truth is not being told to us”.

Robert Jenrick, the leading candidate in the Conservative leadership race, said the Reform leader's comments “didn't make the situation any better”.

Shadow Home Secretary James Cleverley was criticised for saying Starmer's kneeling sent “completely the wrong message” to protesters, adding: “There is absolutely no justification for this disorder”.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said in a statement late on Saturday that hundreds of mosques were beefing up security after far-right rioters “terrorised Muslim communities” and sparked “anxiety and fear”.

“What we saw on the streets of Britain [is] “The consequences of unchecked Islamophobia are unacceptable, powerful and very real in our societies today,” MCB Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said in a statement.

“While the government is right to speak out against the extremism it sees on its streets, it has remained silent on the Islamophobia that fuels it.”

