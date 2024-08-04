U.S. Women's 4x100M Relay Swim Team Wins Gold, World RecordExBulletin





Gold medalists (L to R) Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske of Team USA celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony following the women's 4x100m medley relay final on Sunday at the Paris Olympics. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NANTERRE, Paris The Americans took a commanding lead early in the 4×100-meter medley relay on Sunday. The only real question was whether the swimmers would break the world record set by another American team in 2019.

They never gave up, winning gold and breaking the record by nearly a second with a time of 3:49.63. The Americans finished more than three seconds ahead of the Australian team, which won silver. The Chinese took bronze.

The U.S. team consisted of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske. The race capped off a stellar performance for Huske, who won three gold and two silver medals.

The United States' victory at the La Défense sports hall on Sunday, outside Paris, capped a two-day run of powerful performances by the American swimming team after a slow start here.

Earlier in the day, Bobby Finke also broke a world record by winning Olympic gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle final.

In total, American swimmers won eight gold, 13 silver and seven bronze medals.

The American athletes thus constitute the most successful national swimming team at the Paris Games, ahead of their Australian rival, which has seven gold medals, eight silver and three bronze.

But in a reminder that international swimming competition has gotten tougher, the U.S. men's relay team lost the 4×100 medley relay on Sunday. It's an Olympic event the Americans have dominated for decades, including a world and Olympic record performance at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games.

China won gold in the final after a close race. The American team of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong took silver. The French team led by star swimmer Lon Marchand took bronze.

Sunday's events will conclude the Olympic swimming pools in Paris. Outdoor 10,000-meter marathon events for men and women are still scheduled for later in the week on the Seine River.

