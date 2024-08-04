



NANTERRE, France Bobby Finke and the Americans set world records in the 1,500-meter freestyle and the 4 x 100-meter individual medley on Sunday, adding the finishing touches to the glory of the Americans, who suffered a relative collapse in the gold market but still won the most medals in the quadrennial swimming competition.

The United States has made 28 visits to the podium at the Paris La Défense Arena, but the Americans have only reached the top step eight times.

While both figures are higher than those of any other nation, they are a slight decline from extremely high American standards.

American swimmers have won 30 medals and 11 gold in Tokyo (2020); 33 and 16 in Rio (2016); 30 and 16 in London (2012); 31 and 12 in Beijing (2008); 28 and 12 in Athens (2004); and 33 and 14 in Sydney (2000).

No American had won individual gold at this competition until Finke set his world record.

The Florida native, who also won the 1,500 in Tokyo, maintained a remarkable streak: At least one American has won an individual swimming gold medal at every Olympics since 1904, with the exception of the 1980 Moscow boycott.

Finke's record (14:30.67) was set in the final individual race of the competition.

The men's team as a whole did not win an individual gold medal. [narrative] “I was thinking about it,” he told reporters. “I was putting pressure on myself to try to do it again.”

The quartet of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske finished the swim meet in style, clocking 3:49.62 to win the 4×100 medley relay in dominant fashion.

The American victory came moments after one of the most exciting races of the competition, when the Chinese rallied to win gold over the United States in the 4×100 medley, a race the U.S. had won in 15 of 16 finals before Sunday night.

The United States and France were neck and neck at the start of the freestyle before Pan Zhanles' time of 45.92 seconds put China in the lead.

The American team of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong won silver and France took bronze.

Although the United States and Australia are the best-known swimming powers, Dressel said he was impressed by swimmers from Italy, France and China who are hot on the Americans' heels.

The wealth is just being spread around, it's not getting worse, said Dressel, who won two gold medals and a silver at these Games. It's a good thing for the sport that the whole world is involved.

