American swimmer Bobby Finke wins Olympic gold and sets record in 1,500-meter freestyle





Bobby Finke won gold and set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Sunday, giving the United States a huge boost on the final night of swimming at the Paris Olympics.

But that joy was quickly dispelled when the Americans lost the men's 4×100 medley relay for the first time at the Summer Games.

China surprised the United States, which had won gold in the event at every Olympics except the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games.

The medley relay was added to the program in 1960.

The winning team included Qin Haiyang and Sun Jiajun, both of whom were among about 20 swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance at the Tokyo Games but were allowed to compete. The result is sure to draw fierce criticism from other nations who say the Chinese have cheated with impunity.

Bobby Finke of the United States competes in the men's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

But the real star of the Chinese team was Pan Zhanle, who had earlier set a world record by winning the 100-meter freestyle and pulling away from American Hunter Armstrong on the final leg to cross the line in 3 minutes, 27.46 seconds.

The Americans had to settle for silver in 3:28.01, while France took bronze in 3:28.38, giving Leon Marchand his fifth medal of the Games, in addition to his four individual golds.

Finke maintained a record pace throughout the race and really made the difference at the finish. He completed the race in 14 minutes, 30.67 seconds, breaking the record of 14 minutes, 31.02 seconds set by China's Sun Yang at the London 2012 Games.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took the silver medal in 14:34.55, while the race favourite, Ireland's Daniel Wiffen, was unable to continue his momentum in the 800m freestyle. He was never decisive and settled for bronze in 14:39.63, narrowly edging out Hungary's David Betlehem for the final podium spot.

Finke set the third world swimming record of these Olympics and provided a much-needed boost to the powerful U.S. team, which leads the overall medal standings but has suffered a string of disappointing results from some of its top swimmers.

Finke's gold is the seventh for the United States, tying them with Australia for first place in that column.

The two nations were expected to battle for the deciding gold in the final event at La Défense Arena, with Australia the reigning Olympic champions.

Members of the Chinese swimming relay team celebrate their victory in the final of the 4×100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Brynn Anderson/AP

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström won her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics, racing furiously from one end of the pool to the other to easily claim the 50-metre freestyle title on the final night of swimming on Sunday.

Sjöström, 30, competing in her fifth Summer Games, had already won the 100m freestyle, an event in which she holds the world record, but only decided to swim at the insistence of her coach.

She was more surprised than anyone by this victory, which made her brimming with confidence heading into the 50m freestyle.

Sjöström clocked 23.71 seconds, just shy of the world record of 23.61 she set at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. In a race that is usually decided by hundredths of a second, the Swedish star turned that into a relative victory. She was fastest at the start and clearly took control by the halfway point of the single lap.

Australia's Meg Harris took silver in 23.97, while China's Zhang Yufei took bronze in 24.20. For Zhang, one of the swimmers involved in a doping scandal in China, it was her fourth bronze of the Games, in addition to the silver.

Gretchen Walsh of the United States narrowly missed out on her fourth medal of the Games, finishing fourth in 24.21.

