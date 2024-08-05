A hotel used to house refugees has been attacked by rioters amid the worst chaos in Britain in years.





CNN —

Britain is reeling from its worst social unrest in years after rioters stormed a hotel housing refugees in northern England on Sunday and set fire to it.

The violence began earlier this week when three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport, northwest England. The far right used the incident to spread a wave of disinformation, including false claims that the attacker was an immigrant, sparking anti-Islam and anti-immigrant protests. Police say the suspect was born in Britain.

Footage geolocated by CNN shows protesters vandalising and burning two Holiday Inns in northern England on Sunday, one in Tamworth, which has previously been criticised by local politicians as a refugee detention centre, and the other in Rotherham.

According to local authorities, protesters in Tamworth threw projectiles, smashed windows, set fires and injured a police officer. Meanwhile, in Rotherham, protesters threw planks, used fire extinguishers on police, set fire to property near a hotel and broke windows to gain entry to the building, police said.

According to a statement from Deputy Chief Inspector Lindsay Butterfield, the Rotherham Hotel was filled with terrified residents and staff at the time.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the weekend's violent protests, which have seen at least 147 people arrested since Saturday night. He warned those involved in violence would face the full force of the law.

People in this country have the right to be safe, but we have seen Muslim communities targeted, mosques attacked, other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the streets, police attacked, indiscriminate violence accompanied by racist rhetoric. So no, I would not shy away from calling it far-right violence,” Starmer said in Downing Street on Sunday.

Starmer referred to the violent scenes in Rotherham as a sign of predatory gangs trying to break the law, and stressed that violent rioters did not represent our country.

Britain's police chief said far-right rioters causing unrest would be quickly cleared, but added there was no need to deploy the military.

In an interview with the BBC, Lady Diana Johnson stressed that the plan was to carry out swift arrests and prosecutions to get the rioters off the streets as quickly as possible and act as a deterrent to prevent further rioting.

The violent riots are the worst since the 2011 riots and pose a formidable challenge to Keir Starmer's Labour government just weeks after it took power.

There has been discussion about bringing in the military to support the police, but Johnson said there is no need to bring in the military at this time. The police have made it very clear that they have all the resources they need right now. There is mutual support, as I just described, and they have the authority they need.

On Sunday, the UK Home Office announced it would introduce a new emergency security system at mosques in the UK to bolster security following recent terrorist attacks.

The Interior Ministry said the new measures would require police, local authorities and mosques to deploy security quickly to protect communities and allow worship to resume as soon as possible.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said no one should make excuses for the shameful actions of hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who attack police, loot local shops and attack people because of the colour of their skin.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at Hope Not Hate, a charity that campaigns against racism and fascism, warned that the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has become a central space for spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting protests.

In an interview with CNN, Mulhall said: This wave of riots and racist attacks were not centrally organized, but rather came from decentralized far-right networks, many of which operate on X.

Some of the most prominent figures who have spread misinformation and incited tensions, most notably Stephen Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson), were previously removed from the X platform, but their accounts have since been restored after Elon Musk took control of the platform.

This has once again enabled far-right extremists to reach millions of people with dangerous and divisive propaganda.

