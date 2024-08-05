Far-right, anti-immigrant riots continue across Britain after stabbing incidentsExBulletin





Riot police clash with anti-immigration protesters outside the Holiday Inn Express, a refugee detention facility in Rotherham, England, on Sunday. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe .

In the past few days, Britain has seen widespread riots led by hundreds of far-right protesters.

The violent protests began Tuesday night after a knife attack that left three young girls dead and several others injured during a children's dance and yoga class in northwest England.

The attack sparked Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment in Britain, leading to hundreds of arrests, dozens of police injuries and damage to several buildings, including a mosque and a hotel believed to be housing refugees.

The riots entered their sixth day on Sunday and show no sign of abating. Here’s what you need to know.

What sparked the riots

The riots followed a stabbing incident during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England, on July 29.

Three girls, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, were killed and 10 people, including eight children and two adults, were injured. Police arrested a 17-year-old male at the scene but did not initially release his name because the suspect is under 18.

We can confirm the names of the three girls who were tragically murdered in Southport on Monday (July 29).

They are Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

For more information, visit here: https://t.co/CZ3hIM7ycn pic.twitter.com/Xz8ea1LglU

— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 30, 2024

Then false rumours began to spread online, claiming that an asylum seeker was behind the attack (the suspect, officially identified by police on Thursday as Axel Rudakubana, was born in Wales).

On Tuesday night, a mob stormed the streets of Southport and targeted a local mosque. The Southport mosque said in a statement that congregants were trapped inside the building while throwing petrol bombs and bricks at it. According to Merseyside Police, 53 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters.

Which towns and cities were affected?

Protests took place across Britain beyond Southport, in Manchester, Hartlepool, Liverpool, Bristol, London and the Northern Ireland capital Belfast for several days.

On Sunday, a mob of about 700 surrounded the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, which is known to be housing refugees. Windows were smashed and burning bins were thrown into the building, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Rioters threw bricks, bottles and planks at police and sprayed them with fire extinguishers during the riots in Rotherham, according to local police. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe .

The Irish Times reported that a cafe, a supermarket and several vehicles were set on fire in Belfast following protests on Saturday night.

The supermarket manager told the newspaper that people had attacked the place and that there had been racism against Islam and Muslims, particularly the Muslim community.

A total of 111 people were arrested on Wednesday night in Whitehall near Downing Street. Five officers were injured when bottles and other objects were thrown at them, and some were physically attacked, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Protesters hold a banner reading “Enough is enough – stop the boats” during a demonstration near the entrance to 10 Downing Street in Whitehall on July 31. Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images .

How Britain is responding to the protests

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the riots “far-right violence” and added that they would not be tolerated.

“This is not a protest,” Starmer said on X. “It’s organised, it’s violent, it’s abusive and it has no place on our streets or online.”

Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police had “full support” for the rioters in X, including jail terms and travel bans.

Despite the chaos, examples of solidarity and generosity emerged across Britain.

In Southport, where the riots began, Merseyside police said residents were cleaning the streets and handing out free food the day after the protest.

Local residents offer food and snacks to police officers as they stand in line during a demonstration by far-right activists in Middlesbrough, England, on Sunday. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe .

And last week, several landmarks across the UK, including Downing Street, were lit in pink to show continued support for the families and the Southport community following the stabbing.

We stand in solidarity with Southport.

Tonight, Downing Street will be lit in pink as a sign of respect and solidarity for all those affected by the tragic events that occurred earlier this week. #SouthportTogether pic.twitter.com/eaAbv4RzLG

— British Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 2, 2024

