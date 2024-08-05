UK leader Starmer condemns attack on refugee hotel amid spread of far-right violence





LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned Sunday's attack on a refugee hotel that left at least 10 police officers injured, one of them in a critical condition, as an act of far-right violence.

In a statement from No. 10 Downing Street on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister pledged that the authorities would do everything necessary to bring the rioters to justice and that justice would be done swiftly.

Starmer's statement comes as violence spreads across the country following a stabbing attack at a dance studio that left three girls dead and scores more injured.

“Whether you participate in this chaos directly or encourage it online and then run away, I guarantee you will regret it,” he said. “This is not a protest, this is an organized, violent assault, and it has no place on our streets or online.

Starmer was speaking after a day of intense violence in the northern English city of Rotherham, where police in Rotherham struggled to contain hundreds of rioters who tried to break into the Holiday Inn Express hotel being used as a refugee accommodation facility.

Before the riots could be brought under control, police officers with shields were met with a barrage of missiles, including pieces of wood, chairs and fire extinguishers. A large trash can near the hotel window also caught fire, but the smaller fire was put out.

South Yorkshire Police, which covers Rotherham, said at least 10 officers were injured, one of whom was left unconscious.

“The actions we witnessed were absolutely disgusting. While it was a small minority who chose to commit violence and destruction, those who simply stood by and watched were still completely complicit in this,” said Det Chief Inspector Lindsay Butterfield. “Police are working hard and reviewing significant online images and footage of those involved and they should expect us to be at their homes shortly.

Far-right agitators have used last week's stabbings to exploit concerns about the scale of the influx of migrants into Britain, particularly the tens of thousands of migrants arriving in small boats from France across the English Channel.

Tensions also rose in the north-eastern city of Middlesbrough on Sunday, with some protesters running away from police guards. A group walked through a residential area, smashing windows of houses and cars. When residents asked why they were smashing windows, one man replied: “Because they are British.” Hundreds of others confronted police, holding shields at the town’s gravestones, and throwing bricks, cans and pots at them.

Starmer said anyone who attacks people because of the colour of their skin or their faith is far right.

“The people of this country have the right to be safe. And yet we've seen Muslim communities being targeted, mosques being attacked, other minority communities being vilified, Nazi salutes being given in the streets, police being attacked, indiscriminate violence accompanied by racist rhetoric. So I have no hesitation in calling this far-right violence,” he said.

In the past few days of violence, a library has been set ablaze, a mosque has been attacked and a statue of wartime leader Winston Churchill has been hurled with a flash grenade. It all started when false rumours spread online that the dance classroom stabbing suspect was an asylum seeker, and it has inflamed far-right supporters.

In Britain, suspects under the age of 18 are not usually named, but the judge in this case ordered the identity of Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Wales to Rwandan parents, to be revealed, partly to prevent the spread of misinformation. Rudakubana is charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with the disorder, and more are likely to be arrested as police search CCTV, social media and body camera footage. But police have also warned that with extensive security measures in place and thousands of officers deployed, other crimes may not be fully investigated.

With so many arrests, the courts will struggle to process all the charges at a time when years of austerity and the COVID pandemic have stretched the criminal justice system too much. In May, the National Audit Office warned that the courts were facing a backlog of more than 60,000 cases, and the government said last month that thousands of inmates should be released early to ease prison overcrowding.

Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions for England and Wales, said he had deployed extra lawyers over the weekend and would work around the clock over the next few days to ensure justice was served. He said he had instructed prosecutors to make a decision on charges immediately if they had key evidence.

“We are determined to act quickly and vigorously to ensure that the court has the maximum authority to make a decision that reflects what happened,” he said.

Many of the protests last week were organized online by far-right groups, who rallied support with slogans like “Enough is Enough,” “Save Our Children” and “Stop the Boats.”

The rallying cry came from scattered social media accounts, but one person who played a key role in spreading it was Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a long-time far-right agitator who goes by the name Tommy Robinson. He leads the English Defence League, which Merseyside police say was linked to a violent protest near the scene of a stabbing in Southport on Tuesday.

Yaxley-Lennon, 41, was banned from Twitter in 2018 but was reinstated after Elon Musk took over and rebranded it as X. He has more than 800,000 followers. He is currently facing an arrest warrant after leaving the UK ahead of a scheduled hearing in his contempt case last week.

Nigel Farage, who was first elected to parliament in July as leader of Reform UK, has been accused of indirectly stoking anti-immigrant sentiment, linking many of the country’s problems, such as health and housing, to the country’s rapidly growing population each year.

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless contributed to this report.

