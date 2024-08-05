USA women's basketball team beats Germany at Paris Olympics





Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior WriterAugust 4, 2024, 1:05 p.m. ET

NBA writer for ESPN.com since 2010. Covered the Cleveland Cavs for seven years. Author of two books

When you play against the U.S. women's basketball team, you have to deal with their star power, size and tremendous offensive talent.

But so far in Paris, playing against this group of Americans has been extremely uncomfortable because of their defense.

International soccer is always much more physical, and American teams often experience culture shock when they step onto the field. But this version of Team USA has embraced it wholeheartedly and used it as a weapon against its competitors.

The United States played stifling, relentless physical defense Sunday against a reasonably strong German team to win 87-68 in Lille, France, even if they didn't have their best offensive game.

Editor's Choice

2 Related

The United States has won 58 straight Olympic games and is the No. 1 seed in the medal round, which begins Wednesday in Paris. The U.S. team will be looking for its eighth consecutive gold medal. The U.S. will next face Nigeria, the first African team to make it this far at the Olympics. The draw was announced late Sunday night.

Against Germany, Jackie Young led the U.S. with 19 points, with A'ja Wilson contributing 14 and Breanna Stewart 13. Those offensive numbers are just for the record; they're far from the story of the game.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve managed to convince her team of her ability to dictate the pace of the game through defensive energy. Whether it was Kelsey Plum and Young at the point of attack, Wilson and Stewart exploding pick-and-rolls or the active hands of Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas, the United States gave a lesson in team defensive basketball.

“Without that, we wouldn’t be the dynasty of the United States,” Reeve said of the depth of talent. “I think what defines the dynasty is the depth of talent that the United States has.”

Germany (2-1 in the group stage) led after the first quarter and were in single digits on several occasions early in the second half, while the Americans continued to struggle from long range early in the game.

With the starters struggling a bit, Reeve turned to the next five players, including Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Brittney Griner, Thomas and Young.

“I think that’s what makes our team special. We have a lot of lineups, a lot of things we can do,” Thomas said. “We didn’t have the best start and we made a line change and got the game going.”

The United States had room for error thanks to a never-ending series of interceptions, deflections and energy. They harassed Germany, making them lose the ball 23 times and making 12 interceptions — four by Young and three by Wilson — that led to 28 points on the counterattack. In its three group games, the U.S. team had 27 interceptions.

Germany shot 43%, and the Americans' opponents have shot only 40% so far in France.

Team USA entered the game shooting just 26 percent from the Olympics and made just three of its first 12 attempts Sunday. But the Americans then started to warm up, extending their lead, thanks in large part to Young, who hit five three-pointers off the bench. Kahleah Copper hit two more from long range.

“The athleticism and the technical level that they can bring coming off the bench, I mean you bring Brittney Griner in off the bench,” German coach Lisa Thomaidis said. “I mean it's just another level. So yeah, I mean they're the best team in the world for a reason. But it was a big game for us. I think we showed some good things and flashes and other things that we really need to improve and improve on.”

Satou Sabally, who plays for the WNBA's Dallas Wings, scored 15 points in Germany. She was the second-leading scorer at the Olympics, averaging 25 points per game.

The other quarter-final matches will see Spain take on Belgium, France take on Germany and Serbia take on Australia. The winners of Spain-Belgium and France-Germany will meet in the semi-finals on Friday. The winner of Nigeria-USA will face the winner of Serbia-Australia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/40725121/team-usa-women-basketball-beats-germany-paris-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos