UK weather: Rain and wind warning for parts of England in August | UK news





It's currently August, meteorologically the last month of summer, but is the weather befitting the end of the season?

Many people will be hoping that this year won't be as bad as last year, which had two storms named Anthony and Betty.

This week, a low-pressure front blowing from the west is expected to develop, bringing rain.

The northern regions, especially the northwest, will be the wettest, while the south will be the driest.

The Met Office's yellow rainfall warning for western Scotland is in place until 9pm on Monday. Falls of 20-40mm are expected, with up to 75mm possible.

It will be windy at times, especially in the west.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average during the day, with slightly higher temperatures expected in the southern regions on Monday and Thursday, and warm nights as well.

Image: People have been cooling off at London's Sky Pool as the recent warm weather in July has begun. Photo: AP

Unstable westerly airflow is likely to continue until mid-August, with the South most likely to see dry and warm conditions.

There are signs that a blocked weather pattern will develop in late August, which could bring heat and thunderstorms.

But it's important to remember that by then the Atlantic hurricane season will be at its peak, and any storms that develop will affect weather patterns and introduce uncertainty into the forecast.

Maybe with school back in session and meteorologically moving into fall, we'll have some late summer sunshine.

